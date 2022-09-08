OSWEGO — Majestically placed along the Oswego River stands a federalist building that never lacked a single bit of character throughout its almost 200-year history.
The Market House building, which sits on the National Register of Historic Places, was conceptualized by Philip Hooker, a prominent architect, who designed it in 1829. It was constructed shortly after in Albany. The design of the building was originally for a Washington Market on Pearl Street, according to City Historian Mark Slosek.
Sadly, the Albany Market House was lost in a fire in 1864.
The concept headed West to Oswego, where the trusty federalist style building was erected in 1836 and came to completion in 1837. Slosek marveled as he recalled its architectural features. The construction of such a building was remarkable.
“The transoms have that half-moon, which was very traditional above a federalist building,” Slosek said. “It also has a triangular peak and it’s a hipped roofed structure.”
Oswego, being the suitable inheritors of such a structure, put the building to good use. As it played out, there was nothing the Market House couldn’t do or, what’s more evident today, couldn’t be.
It’s not the exact Market House that graced the city skyline all those years ago. A bell tower once stood high on top like a sentinel. It was only the second bell tower of its time. The other one was in an old Presbyterian Church in Franklin Square. The bell was a fire alarm and call to service.
“Like most early communities, they had a lot of fires. Everybody was a volunteer fireman whether you wanted to be one or not,” Slosek explained. “You were required to keep a bucket and ax and when the bell rang, you had to report for the fire.”
Over time, the Market House continued to wear many hats such as a meeting and events space, a training area for the National Guard, a place for church services, a post office and even a jail, which Slosek said actually served as the city’s first official place to house criminals.
“I believe in the south side (of the building), if you went there today, you could still see the bars,” Slosek recalled. “It was Oswego’s first jail. It’s a story in and of itself.”
Market House was a stately place to put a city government building in 1848. City Hall remained there until at least the 1870s, roughly when the City Hall seen today was erected on West Oneida Street. The Market House was no place for Oswego’s City Hall anymore.
“The community continued to grow and as it grew, the riverfront became very commercial, very busy. The water smelled in the summer because it was polluted,” Slosek said. “You’d get all the noise coming in from the ships going back and forth. They also put a railroad in that ran down Water Street.”
This is when it was sold to the Oswego and Syracuse Railroad. Rooms in the building were structured as retail stores, a ship channerly and offices.
It functioned that way for years until Richard C. Mitchell Sr., who was a longtime attorney in Oswego County, bought the building in the mid-1940s. Mitchell’s wife, Anamae, who was once the owner of Cassil Radio company, operated the station WOSC on one side of the building.
In the 1970s, the building was leased and turned into a much beloved establishment, Old City Hall, a restaurant and bar. For 40 years it sparkled multi-colored lights onto the surface of the Oswego River and charmed patrons with its open mic nights and taco Wednesdays moving into present time. The menu catered to changing taste buds in the city, but it remained a dazzling classic.
It had food specials hand-written on paper and pulled you in with its puns and pop-culture references. Drinks, food or just to hang out, it seemed to be the place to be and maybe the place people wanted to be on a Friday night. It showcased some unique talent throughout the years on open mic nights on Tuesdays. While it was modernized, it was the “old stomping ground” for many residents in town.
However, the once frequently patronized establishment now sits empty in 2022. Old City Hall shut its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced big changes for all in 2020.
But local businessman and entrepreneur Ed Alberts will reconstruct Market House soon enough, hopefully jumpstarting its heartbeat. A brewery with apartments on the second floor of the building could offer some new curb appeal and attract young professionals employed at area businesses, such as Novelis, Exelon Generation and Oswego Health.
“What we saw with our 32 Riverwalk apartments is a demand for one-bedroom apartments by young professionals, including those with a dog. Our idea for 10 apartments at Old City Hall would provide one-bedroom or studio options,” Alberts said. “We are fortunate to have Oswego Health, Novelis, Exelon Generation, Constellation/FitzPatrick, SUNY Oswego and other local employers that attract young professionals to Oswego.”
It keeps people in Oswego, rather than driving away from it at the end of a work day. They can all around call it their home, with only a few minutes drive to work.
“Our goal is to offer low maintenance apartment housing options that keep these engineers and medical professionals downtown and living here versus commuting from the Syracuse area,” Alberts said.
Old City Hall’s new endeavor doesn’t help the population grow, but it helps the businesses around it continue to thrive, Alberts noted. With locally sourced ingredients to craft its products, the brewery can assist in the longevity of local agriculture.
But most importantly, it will continue to hold the core values of what the Market House originally stood for. It has always been for the community to come together.
“By adding a brewery and pub restaurant, we hope to honor the rich history of the Market House as a meeting place and center of the city,” Alberts said. “This is a destination brewery to increase tourism. We will also support local agribusiness by sourcing raw ingredients for the beer locally.”
