Market House

Old City Hall, also known as the Market House, has been purchased by Ed Alberts for $1.5 million. Market House could revive as a brewery, according to officials.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — Majestically placed along the Oswego River stands a federalist building that never lacked a single bit of character throughout its almost 200-year history.

The Market House building, which sits on the National Register of Historic Places, was conceptualized by Philip Hooker, a prominent architect, who designed it in 1829. It was constructed shortly after in Albany. The design of the building was originally for a Washington Market on Pearl Street, according to City Historian Mark Slosek. 

