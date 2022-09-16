New Fitzhugh Playground

Students and staff from Fitzhugh Park Elementary School celebrate their new playground Friday with a small ceremony. Former Principal Donna Simmons called it “a beautiful playground for years to come.” The school is also finishing up basketball courts.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — After several years and figuring out who owned the property, Fitzhugh Park Elementary School officially opened its new playground Friday in a small ceremony with school officials, students, faculty and staff all in attendance, along with members of the Oswego City Fire Department.

New basketball courts are also being finished up at the school.

