Students and staff from Fitzhugh Park Elementary School celebrate their new playground Friday with a small ceremony. Former Principal Donna Simmons called it “a beautiful playground for years to come.” The school is also finishing up basketball courts.
OSWEGO — After several years and figuring out who owned the property, Fitzhugh Park Elementary School officially opened its new playground Friday in a small ceremony with school officials, students, faculty and staff all in attendance, along with members of the Oswego City Fire Department.
New basketball courts are also being finished up at the school.
“This has been a very long process, and we wouldn’t be here today without the support of many community members, administrators, families and generous donors,” Principal Amy Molloy-Behnke said.
Former Fitzhugh Principal Donna Simmons, who retired at the end of last school year, noted that Oswego City School District Board of Education President Lisa Glidden wrote the grant to the Oswego Renaissance Association for assistance with the playground.
Glidden noted that a lot of help also came from New York State Parks, “which is where primarily this money came from,” along with help from ORA, through SUNY Oswego.
It was also initially believed that the property where the new playground sits was owned by the city of Oswego. But after some “investigation and legal paperwork,” it was found out that OCSD owns the property.
“That was good news,” Simmons said.
Simmons made sure to mention to students to take care of the playground, “because it really needs to last for years.”
“But now you have a beautiful playground for years to come. Those basketball courts are going to be awesome. You deserve it,” Simmons said. “Fitzhugh Park students, and the community, need a safe playground.”
Glidden, who mentioned that she lives near the school, said she knows children “have been enjoying the playground already,” something she called “wonderful” to see.
“We all know the importance of play for education, and the importance of play for learning how to interact with each other,” she said. “I hope that you are all able to enjoy it, play and have fun.”
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said the hard work of Simmons, Glidden and other officials has “demonstrated to us how much they care about our school community.”
“Really, (it’s) a great place for us, as a community, to join in and celebrate together,” Calvin said. “I, along with the others, say enjoy yourself, have fun and enjoy this new playground.”
