Oswego native Paul Conzone takes over as OFD chief
OSWEGO — Being named chief of the Oswego City Fire Department is almost a full-circle moment for Paul Conzone.
Conzone, who was named the 12th chief in OFD history earlier this week and was sworn-in on Friday, is an Oswego native — going through the Oswego City School District and attending SUNY Oswego for a couple years. His dad was in the fire department, so Conzone grew up spending a lot of time in the firehouses.
Conzone described himself as “that typical Oswego kid” who “wanted to be a firefighter.”
“I was chasing the fire engines around when I was little. … Having my dad be on the job and be so well-respected gave me that extra boost to become a firefighter,” Conzone said. “There wasn’t one event that really triggered me into wanting to become a firefighter. It was always following in dad’s footsteps. It was a nice idea.”
Even though Conzone never got the opportunity to work alongside his father, who retired from the department in the 1990s after 30-plus years of service, Conzone now has the chance to work with his brother every day.
The two were hired by OFD on the same day, but have always worked on different shifts. Conzone’s father still stops by the firehouse once in awhile.
“(My dad) reminds us how tough they were back then and how we’re a little softer. But the job’s a lot different now than it was back then. Back then, that was before they had air packs and were breathing in all the nasty stuff. The job has changed quite a bit,” Conzone said. “You have siblings and legacies when your parent works for the fire department. It’s pretty common for the kid to follow in those footsteps.”
And that brotherhood and sisterhood — both literally and metaphorically — is one of the best parts of the job, Conzone said. He added that every firefighter always looks out for one another, mentally and physically, especially with the nature of the job.
“When I was a kid, you automatically had a million aunts and uncles (from the fire department). We take care of everybody. If somebody’s sick, we help take care of them,” Conzone said. “This is the kind of job where you depend on each other in the worst times and it’s nice to have each other’s backs.”
Conzone’s other favorite part of the job is the constant learning and teaching the fire department provides. Even though Conzone initially joined the department in 2007, he’s still learning more every day.
Conzone “learned everything from scratch” when he was first hired after taking multiple Civil Service exams right out of high school to try to make the fire department’s hiring list.
But before he could even join the department, he had to be certified as a medic. The class
wasn’t typically offered in Oswego, but when it was once, it was a “huge feeder program” for the department, getting a ton of local firefighters. “Probably 20 or 25 people took that medic class here,” Conzone added. And most of them are still with OFD.
To become a basic EMT is about a year process, Conzone said, and it’s another year-and-a-half to become a medic. Now the requirement to be eligible to be hired by the department is to be a basic EMT, and the department now trains firefighters to become paramedics, and they have three years to complete the certification.
“You had to travel quite a bit (for the medic class). So it was just a logistics thing for me, at the time. It was sort of unreachable,” Conzone said. “But having the class here really allowed me to have the job I have today, or the one I’m about to start.”
After his initial hire, Conzone steadily rose through the ranks of OFD. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2013, captain in 2017 and then took the role of deputy chief in 2019. He currently serves as assistant chief, a position he was appointed to in March this year.
Even with his progression, Conzone didn’t think he’d ever be chief of the department he grew up coming to while his dad was in the department.
Because the promotion process is different at OFD compared to a “typical job,” just a couple points on a Civil Service promotional exam can “put you out of the running” for the higher position, Conzone noted.
“It’s different when you’re a kid, you want to be a fireman (because) it’s almost a fantasy. … In my initial job interview, I think that was one of the interview questions. ‘Would you want to be fire chief?’ I’m a pretty practical guy. I don’t think too far ahead,” he said. “I always just tried to do whatever job I had. I tried to figure that out, do that well. I had some people along the way that helped me out a lot.”
Conzone told The Palladium-Times he loves to tell the story about when he was initially promoted to lieutenant. He barely had enough time in service to take the Civil Service promotional exam.
“When I was promoted, I think they asked me the question, ‘What makes you the right guy for the job?’ And I said, ‘I’m not sure I am the right person for the job,’” Conzone said. “I’ve always been pretty humble, and that keeps me grounded and constantly learning.”
But by the time the opportunity came to be promoted to captain, he knew he was a solid pick for the position, Conzone mentioned. Conzone said being captain was the “best of both worlds,” because when the deputy chief was off, the captain was running the fire department. But when the deputy chief is working, the captain is in charge of a small company and the captain is also part of the interior firefighting crew at every fire.
But even as deputy chief, assistant chief and now chief of the fire department, while the job may have changed a little bit, “you’re never done. You can always get better, and make everybody else better. That’s the challenge,” Conzone said.
“Every day is a different shift. I get to see everybody and make a difference in a different way. I’m not riding on the fire trucks anymore, but there’s definitely a lot to do,” Conzone said. “I wouldn’t like sitting behind a desk and just doing that all day. I’m still able to go on calls. I was on a call the other night at 11 p.m. with our firefighters. I still live right here in town, so I just go on anything and whenever I want.”
Conzone is filling the shoes — “challenging shoes to fill,” he mentioned — of Chief Randy Griffin, who announced his retirement on Nov. 10. Conzone said Griffin “raised the bar” for the fire department by increasing training and the department’s capabilities.
Since Griffin took over, OFD has increased capabilities in water, hazmat and technical rescues, Conzone said.
“You’re never all set. When Chief Griffin came in, he instilled that thought in us. You’re never done learning. You can’t be good enough. You have to constantly be ready for anything,” Conzone said. “We’re going to keep that momentum going. His legacy is going to continue after Friday. I told the mayor that I hope he sees no difference in our delivery of service and how we’re doing things. That would be a victory for me.”
One of the things Conzone complimented about Griffin’s tenure was the relationships that he was able to build and maintain with other agencies, such as the Oswego City Police Department, the Department of Public Works, Code Enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard. “Really anybody that’s involved in public safety in any way,” Conzone noted.
He also mentioned the increased relationships with local volunteer fire departments, such as Oswego Town, Minetto and Scriba. Currently, the departments sometimes train together but “certainly work on calls together.”
“The emergencies start and end locally, but we need other people to help. And we help other people. … That’s one thing we’re also going to continue and enhance, is this cooperation and getting through things together, rather than acting like we’re in silos,” Conzone said. “Mutual aid is critical to the future of the fire service. Our relationship is not going away any time soon. We need each other to get by.”
As Conzone prepares to take over the department, he said he has an advantage being from the Port City: he knows what winters can bring. That’s where the relationships with other city departments — especially the DPW — come in.
But his next goal is to hire and retain more local firefighters, mentioning that there is a Civil Service exam coming up in February. “You’re likely to see more of a promotional effort on our part” to hire more local people, Conzone added.
OFD has seen increased turnover this year, something not typical for the department, Conzone mentioned. Some hiring requirements have been changed, such as the basic EMT requirement. But now, firefighters just have to have a residency in New York state.
“This is a great job. The best job on the planet. If you ask everybody here, they’d say the same thing. … We want to choose the best of the best,” Conzone said. “But trying to hire local people, I think we have the opportunity to make a development path for our people. When they get hired, just put them on a path for success, building up some strength here.”
Under Griffin’s mentorship and working with other senior leadership, Conzone said he’s prepared for the job ahead, ready to lead OFD. But if there’s one thing that Conzone wants to continue from Griffin’s tenure as chief, it’s maintaining those relationships with the other city departments.
“The chief can be proud of what he accomplished here. I hope to make him proud with what we can do in the coming years,” Conzone said. “We got a seat at that table with Chief Griffin’s professionalism, attention to detail and willingness to help other departments. It’s all about collaboration and preparation. … We’ll all work together to make the chief proud.”
