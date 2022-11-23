Readling Award to Debbie Pierce

Debbie Pierce (third from left) is pictured receiving The Arc of Oswego County’s 2022 Dr. John Readling Award. 

FULTON — The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based nonprofit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has presented its annual Dr. John Readling Award to Debbie Pierce during a ceremony held at Oswego Industries, Inc. in Fulton.

Pierce, a prevocational direct support professional with Oswego Industries, has supported people with disabilities for over 30 years.

