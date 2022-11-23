FULTON — The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based nonprofit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has presented its annual Dr. John Readling Award to Debbie Pierce during a ceremony held at Oswego Industries, Inc. in Fulton.
Pierce, a prevocational direct support professional with Oswego Industries, has supported people with disabilities for over 30 years.
Lisa Williams, the Arc member who nominated Pierce for the award and who works with Pierce, spoke about the positive impact Pierce has made working with people with IDD in her new prevocational role.
“She has helped people with self-advocacy and independence, and has spent much time helping to create reachable goals. Debbie refuses to allow anyone to let prevocational individuals use a disability as an excuse to try anything,” Williams said. “Debbie refuses to listen to ‘I can’t do that.’ Debbie provides supports and guidance that have proven visible success and improvement.”
Pierce was moved by the presentation. “I didn’t expect this. It is such a big honor. In my head, I was so excited I felt like I won an Emmy,” she said.
Williams added, “I just love her response! She told me she had no idea until her name was called, even with her daughter right there!”
The process for choosing the 2023 award winner will begin in March with the launch of the Arc’s annual membership campaign. The award is given to someone affiliated with The Arc of Oswego County or sister agency Oswego Industries that has significantly enhanced the lives of people with IDD in Oswego County through advocacy, support, and inspiring others to do so as well.
The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization that has been providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities since 1953. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.
