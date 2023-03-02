Newsome and Brown

Defendants Norman A. Newsome (glancing toward camera) and Alton D. Brown (blue shirt) are escorted into the courthouse Thursday by sheriff’s deputies.

 Steven J. Pallone photo

Robbery was premeditated, prosecutors say

PULASKI — Russell “Rusty” Bardin and his friends spent their Friday night at a poker game before heading to a bar where they played pool and he met Britani Yerdon, an old friend who flirted with Bardin and agreed to go home with him.

Recommended for you