Robbery was premeditated, prosecutors say
PULASKI — Russell “Rusty” Bardin and his friends spent their Friday night at a poker game before heading to a bar where they played pool and he met Britani Yerdon, an old friend who flirted with Bardin and agreed to go home with him.
The night ended with a shooting that left Bardin wounded and his roommate, Aaron Smith, dead.
During opening statements on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte said it was no coincidence that Bardin had met up with Yerdon.
“The evidence will show that Britani reaching out to Rusty that night though was not random,” Venditte said. “She did so for the sole purpose of setting Rusty up to be robbed by the defendants Alton Brown and Norman Newsome.”
Brown and Newsome are on trial at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski, the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015.
Authorities have said that Brown, Newsome and Yerdon traveled to Fulton on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob drugs from Bardin. Police responded to a shooting early on Dec. 4 at 610 Rochester St. and discovered Bardin and Smith had been shot. Yerdon, who was in a relationship with Brown, pleaded guilty last year and is serving 23 years to life in prison.
Venditte said Bardin hadn’t talked to Yerdon in a while but thought they were friends and that she just wanted to hang out when she sent him a text message. But Brown and Newsome were actually waiting for a chance to rob Bardin, she said, having a woman drive them to his house on Rochester Street.
Venditte conceded that Bardin “is not exactly a law-abiding citizen,” noting that he has sold drugs and has a lengthy criminal history. Regardless of what jurors think of him as a person, however, he was set up to be robbed, she said, adding that the defendants sat parked a couple of houses down the street for more than an hour waiting for Bardin to return home.
Jurors would hear from the driver of the car the defendants used to make their getaway, Venditte said, and see video footage from several local businesses establishing a timeline of events.
She said cellphone records would show Yerdon and Brown communicated with each other about their plans the night of the murder and that cell tower data would establish their approximate locations. She said police had also recovered a loaded handgun used in the crime from Brown’s uncle’s house where Yerdon was staying.
“He [Bardin] was stalked, he was hunted by the defendants,” she said. “And it cost Aaron Smith his life.”
One of Brown’s attorneys, Jean Brown, told jurors that the prosecution’s case lacks eyewitnesses and DNA and is not believable or plausible.
“You’ve heard a great story from the ADA (assistant district attorney) and it’s all packaged up with a bow on top,” Brown said. “But it may not be that simple.”
She said that while she supported law enforcement, many of the Fulton police officers had never responded to a shooting before that night.
“They were in over their heads and big mistakes were made,” she said.
Brown said police became “laser-focused” on her client within a matter of hours and never looked for other suspects, even though Bardin repeatedly told an officer in the ambulance on the way to the hospital that he suspected his drug supplier of shooting him. Brown conceded that Bardin was drunk at the time but said police never investigated Bardin’s drug supplier.
“As I said, the People have told a really good story,” she said. “Make them prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Newsome’s attorney, Joseph Rodak, told jurors his client has maintained his innocence throughout the process. He said the driver of the supposed getaway vehicle was never charged and that simply being present when a crime occurs doesn’t make someone responsible for it.
“We contend their version of events is not true,” he said. “There was no common plan or purpose among these individuals.”
Jurors heard testimony Thursday from the first two police officers to arrive at the scene the night of the murder as well as Smith’s girlfriend, Amanda Squadrito.
The 27-year-old told jurors she had been dating Smith for seven months and that the couple slept in an attached garage at Bardin’s house that had been converted to living space.
The night of Dec. 3, 2021, she said that she and Smith went with Bardin and another friend to a poker game and then to the West Side Tavern. She said Bardin showed up at the bar with a woman she didn’t know. Bardin eventually left with the woman, and Squadrito said she and Smith walked home after they couldn’t get a cab.
When she and Smith got home, there were two people standing on a small porch with their faces covered by bandanas. That wasn’t completely unusual, she said, because Bardin was selling drugs and people came and went often. They walked by the people on the porch.
Squadrito said she went to slam the door shut behind her but it didn’t shut and she heard a gunshot. She saw Smith fall to the ground, and she bolted for the garage where she hid.
She heard more gunfire and then heard a female telling someone to kick the door in if you have to and take the jewelry. She said the voice was that of the woman who had been with Bardin earlier that night at the bar.
After a couple of minutes, it got quiet and Squadrito went back into the house. She said Bardin was face down on the floor and covered in blood. Smith wasn’t in the house but his brother, who was staying on the couch, was. She called 911. She eventually saw Smith outside on the ground, not moving.
Defense attorney Shaun Chase asked if she was aware people were selling drugs at the house, and she said she was. She said she also knew Smith had been selling a small amount of marijuana, mostly to friends. Squadrito admitted she had not gotten a good look at the people on the porch.
“It was just a quick glance,” she said.
Jurors also heard from a state police investigator who processed evidence at the scene, including two shell casings and a bullet, and an investigator who surveilled Brown after he became a suspect. He testified that a loaded handgun was found during a search of Brown’s uncle’s house in Syracuse where Yerdon was staying.
The trial is scheduled to continue Friday.
Lawyer: Fulton police officers missed dying homicide victim
PULASKI — During opening statements on Thursday in the murder trial of Alton Brown and Norman Newsome, Brown’s attorney, Jean Brown, took a moment to point out just how overwhelmed Fulton police officers were when they responded to the scene.
The responding officers had accidentally walked by a dying man, Aaron Smith, and didn’t find him outside until precious minutes later, she said.
“Instead of checking him for gunshot wounds and rendering aid for gunshot wounds, the officers proceeded to Narcan Mr. Smith,” she said.
Officer Ryan Sweeting testified that early on Dec. 4, 2021, he responded to a 911 call for a man with possible gunshot wounds at 610 Rochester St.
Sweeting, who has worked for the Fulton police Department for 4½ years, said he was about a quarter of a mile from the scene and arrived within about 30 seconds, at about the same time as Sgt. Thomas Pappa.
It was particularly dark, but from his patrol vehicle Sweeting could see a woman pacing in the house and a man standing at a table. He and Pappa walked up to the house and as they did, Sweeting heard a heavy breathing noise. Barking dogs are common in the city, he said, and the noise sounded almost like a “dog on a chain being choked.”
Pappa described the noise as more of a moaning sound, but both officers testified that they couldn’t find the source of the noise and continued up to the house. On cross-examination, Sweeting said he had shined a flashlight in the direction of the noise without finding its source.
A woman, identified as Amanda Squadrito, opened the door and told them her friend, Russell Bardin, had been shot.
Sweeting said Bardin complained that he was cold and had been shot. He had a towel wrapped around his leg, blood on the back of his head and on his sweatshirt as well as gunshot wounds to his back and arms.
Firefighters and paramedics arrived and officers began securing the scene. Sweeting, who eventually rode in the ambulance with Bardin, said Pappa came into the house at one point and told him there was another victim outside.
Squadrito testified Thursday that she had glanced out the window after police arrived and noticed Smith, her boyfriend on the ground not moving.
Pappa testified that he was outside making phone calls to notify a supervisor when he heard moaning and through the darkness spotted a boot sticking out of a bush and found Smith.
Pappa said he pulled Smith out and that his condition at the time made himw suspect he had overdosed. He didn’t see any wounds on Smith and ordered another officer to administer Narcan. The nasal spray is commonly administered by first responders to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
It wasn’t until paramedics arrived and examined Smith that they lifted his shirt and found the gunshot wound in his stomach area.
