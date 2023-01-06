Claudia Tenney was due to be sworn in on Tuesday with the rest of the 118th Congress.
But on Friday evening she and her colleagues in the House of Representatives remained in limbo as a 13th ballot for speaker failed to produce a winner. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy had managed to flip 15 people to support his bid to be speaker, but he still needed the support of a handful of ultra-conservative holdouts.
The House adjourned and was due to reconvene at 10 p.m. Friday for the 14th ballot.
“I’m not surprised because we knew that this was going to be an issue back in our conferences,” Tenney said Friday after the House adjourned.
She wasn’t sure if anything would change in the hours before voting began again. She said the group of holdouts had already leveraged some changes in the rules package for the next Congress, which includes changes many members support anyway, to no avail.
“They said that they wanted this rules package, so they got the rules package and then they’re still not supportive,” she said.
Tenney, 61, was elected to Congress in 2016 in the old 22nd Congressional District, which stretched from Oswego County to the Pennsylvania border. She narrowly lost reelection in 2018 to Democrat Anthony Brindisi and then defeated Brindisi in 2020 by a paper-thin margin.
When redistricting merged portions of Tenney’s district and retiring Rep. John Katko’s district into a new Syracuse-area district that leaned toward Democrats, she moved to Canandaigua to run in a new district that heavily favored Republicans.
She easily won the election in November to represent the new 24th Congressional District, which stretches more than 200 miles from the North Country to western New York. It includes most of Oswego County and all of Cayuga County. It also includes Jefferson, Wayne, Seneca, Yates, Ontario, Livingston, Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties.
While Tenney said she was eager to see a resolution to the speaker contest, she also saw something admirable in the current situation and believed it would ultimately empower members and remind people that American democracy is about self-governance and not a top-down approach.
“When it’s all squeaky clean and nobody objects to anything, that’s because you’ve got an authoritarian regime where people are bullied into place,” she said. “And so that’s why I think all this process, which everyone thinks is so terrible, I think has been really good.”
The process might be more difficult, she said, but the outcome will be better. Going forward, however, she said lawmakers will need to work to find common ground if they are going to get things done.
“Well, hopefully we’ll get underway here,” she said. “Obviously this has shown that it’s going to be tough to get legislation done over the next two years.”
