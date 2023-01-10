WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans, including Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, whose district includes Oswego County, began their tenure in the majority Monday by passing a bill that would rescind nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS.
The action fulfilled a campaign promise even though the legislation is unlikely to advance further.
Democrats had beefed up the IRS over the next decade to help offset the cost of top health and environmental priorities they passed last year and to replenish an agency struggling to provide basic services to taxpayers and ensure fairness in tax compliance.
The money is on top of what Congress provides the IRS annually through the appropriations process and immediately became a magnet for GOP campaign ads in the fall claiming that the boost would lead to an army of IRS agents harassing hard-working Americans.
The bill to rescind the money passed the House on a party-line vote of 221-210. The Democratic-controlled Senate has vowed to ignore it.
Shortly before the vote, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected that rescinding the extra IRS funding would increase deficits over the coming decade by more than $114 billion. That created an awkward moment for Republicans, who have been saying that addressing deficits would be one of their top concerns in the majority. It offered an early example of how the GOP’s bold promises on the campaign trail could get tangled in the messy reality of governing.
Still, the CBO’s projection didn’t appear to dampen Republican support. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., said the extra IRS funding Democrats provided last year was for one purpose.
“To go after small businesses, hard-working Americans to try to raise money for reckless spending, reckless spending that has caused $31 trillion in debt in this nation,” Duncan said.
Duncan and other GOP lawmakers routinely say the extra funding will be used to hire 87,000 new agents to target Americans, but that’s misleading. The number is based on a Treasury Department plan saying that many IRS employees would be hired over the next decade if it got the money. But those employees will not all be hired at the same time, they will not all be auditors and many will be replacing some 50,000 employees who are expected to quit or retire in coming years.
“This debate about IRS lends itself to be the most dishonest, demagogic rhetoric that I have seen in the Congress at any point in time,” said Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md.
Charles Rettig, the former commissioner of the IRS, said ithe investments would make it “even less likely for honest taxpayers to hear from the IRS or receive an audit letter.”
Nonetheless, Tenney and her Republican colleagues voted to cut funding for the IRS.
“Joe Biden is hiring more than 87,000 new IRS agents to audit and intimidate hardworking middle-class families,” Tenney said in a press release.
“Last night (Monday), House Republicans took the first important step to defund this army of IRS agents, just as we promised. If not reined in, they will be deployed to harass taxpayers. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office found that these additional agents will lead to as many as 700,000 more audits on Americans making less than $75,000 a year.
“The IRS needs improved customer service and better technology, not 87,000 new supercharged auditors focused on targeting working Americans. It’s time that we have an IRS that works for American families, not against them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.