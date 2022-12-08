OSWEGO — When Rep. Claudia Tenney heads back to Congress in January, she’ll be representing a new congressional district, which means she’ll need new offices to handle constituent services.
One of those offices will likely be in the city of Oswego.
At a special meeting Wednesday, the Oswego County Legislature’s Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology Committee approved a lease agreement with Tenney for 622 square feet of space on the first floor of the Oswego County Legislative Office Building on East Bridge Street.
The $250-a-month lease would start Jan. 3, 2023, and is for two years. The office space is being vacated by the retiring state Sen. Patty Ritchie.
Tenney, 61, was elected to Congress in 2016 in the old 22nd Congressional District, which stretched from Oswego County to the Pennsylvania border. She narrowly lost reelection in 2018 to Democrat Anthony Brindisi and then defeated Brindisi in 2020 by a paper-thin margin following a lengthy court battle.
When redistricting merged portions of Tenney’s district and retiring Rep. John Katko’s district into a new Syracuse-area district that leaned toward Democrats, Tenney moved from her home in New Hartford to Canandaigua to run in a new district that heavily favored Republicans.
She easily won the election in November and will be sworn into office on Jan. 3 to represent the new 24th Congressional District.
That sprawling district stretches more than 200 miles from the North Country to Western New York and includes most of Oswego County and all of Cayuga County. It also includes Jefferson, Wayne, Seneca, Yates, Ontario, Livingston, Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties.
Tenney’s old district offices in Utica and Binghamton will now be outside of the district she represents. Chief of Staff Nick Stewart said the congresswoman’s staff is in the process of setting up three to four new offices in the district she’ll represent.
“Having a presence in as many communities as we possibly can is a really big priority for us,” Stewart said.
The space in Oswego is desirable because it has already served as a legislative office, he said. Besides Oswego, Tenney will have an office in Victor in Ontario County, which will serve as her Finger Lakes hub. Stewart said her staff is still figuring out where the other offices will be located, but that she plans to have a robust presence in every region of the district.
“Constituent services have always been her priority from her business background,” he said. “It’s just important to her to provide a high quality and high level of customer service.”
It’s actually quite common for redistricting to leave representatives in Congress with offices that are no longer located in their new districts, said Bradford Fitch, president of the Congressional Management Foundation, a nonprofit that helps lawmakers and their aides. In 2010, for example, every member of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation had to move his or her district offices.
Fitch, who spoke generally about congressional operations, said the public is generally unaware that each member of Congress is responsible for setting up their own district office operations.
“What most people don’t realize is that members of Congress and congressional offices are small businesses,” he said. “They have to find the real estate, they have to negotiate a lease, they have to get office furniture, they have to get internet set up.”
The process is complicated by the need to find places that are secure and can provide proper security, he said, since death threats to congressional offices have soared since 2017.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began congressional offices have become more creative in how they provide services to constituents. More people are working remotely and have pivoted to mobile operations.
Whether it’s via brick-and-mortar offices or a mobile setup, members of Congress and their staffs still serve a vital role in helping constituents navigate the maze of the federal bureaucracy, Fitch said. The issues can run the gamut, including people having an immigration problem, dealing with a lost Social Security check or in a dispute with the veterans’ hospital, he said.
“What most people don’t realize is that members of Congress are often the point of last resort for desperate constituents,” Fitch said. “You really need that expertise and congressional staff members who work in those roles are experts in those agencies and can help navigate them.”
Stewart said last year Tenney used mobile office hours, making her staff available periodically in as many communities as possible so they could meet with and help constituents in far-flung areas. That’s something she plans to continue going forward, he said.
“In a district like this not every office is going to be accessible to every constituent,” he said. “If you live an hour from an office we want to come to you.”
The Oswego lease agreement still needs to be approved by the full county legislature next week.
