Rep. Claudia Tenney speaks at an event in Washington, D.C. After redistricting chopped up her district Tenney moved to the new 24th Congressional District, which includes most of Oswego County, and was elected there. She is opening an office in Oswego now that she will be representing a new congressional district. 

OSWEGO — When Rep. Claudia Tenney heads back to Congress in January, she’ll be representing a new congressional district, which means she’ll need new offices to handle constituent services.

One of those offices will likely be in the city of Oswego.

