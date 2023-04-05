OSWEGO — U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney spent an informative two hours Wednesday in Oswego listening to the local agricultural point of view in one of three regional stops on her Farm Roundtable tour of the widespread 24th Congressional District she represents.
Tenney gathered input she intends to bring back to the U.S. House of Representatives as it considers the creation of the 2023 Farm Bill.
As State Sen. Mark Walczyk noted, “This is a $5.75 billion industry in the state of New York, 33,000 farmers in this state, 98% are family owned.”
Tenney first put a description of her district in agricultural terms, saying it includes “12 counties and is considered the largest ag district in the Northeast and the largest dairy district in the Northeast. Wayne County is the number three apple-producing county in the nation. So, agriculture is very, very important here.”
She then went on to give a brief overview of what the Farm Bill is and what it includes.
“Every five years, Congress comes out with what’s called the Farm Bill,” Tenney said. “It’s comprehensive. It deals with protection for our farmers when it comes to dairy, conservation programs, promoting our U.S. agricultural products, dealing with our trade issues so we can promote our agricultural products overseas, funding agricultural research, and dealing with next generation of crops and agricultural technologies. It also includes a large legislative package providing food assistance to the needy, which is probably the biggest part of the Farm Bill.”
Tenney said negotiations on the Farm Bill will begin sometime by the end of the spring resulting in an initial draft bill by early summer that will be further negotiated leading to a final bill sometime in the fall.
Tenney serves on the cCongressional Ways and Means Committee and said, “About 70% of everything that is considered in the House of Representatives goes through Ways and Means, including portions of the Farm Bill.”
She sat at the center of the dais of the county legislative chambers flanked by State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and County Clerk and National Association of Counties Agricultural Chair Terry Wilbur to her right, with Walczyk and Assemblyman Scott Gray to her left.
A number of area speakers came to the lectern at the front of the chambers to address the panel as about 40 people, a mix of local farmers, politicians, and county employees listened to the various opinions, facts, and requests offered up by leaders of regional agricultural organizations and local farmers.
Local apple farmer and Mexico Town Supervisor Eric Behling spoke on the challenges he deals with in his type of farming, noting he has found what he hopes will be a new source of income from his orchards: apple beer to be introduced to the region sometime in July.
He described his new brew as a beer with a hint of apple.
