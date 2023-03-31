U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney blasted the Manhattan district attorney after his office secured a grand jury indictment against ex-President Donald Trump, making him the first former U.S. president to be a criminal defendant.
Tenney, R-Canandaigua, joined other Republicans who suggested that the Democratic DA is targeting Trump for political reasons.
“Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s witch-hunt targeting President Donald Trump is a political persecution with purely malicious intent,” she said.
Trump’s indictment, which was announced Thursday, came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter with porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Tenney accused Bragg of repeatedly allowing violent criminals to walk the streets by downgrading felonies to misdemeanors and then wasting taxpayer resources on the prosecution of Trump once he announced he was running for president.
“Every American should be concerned about this gross abuse of power and the politicized two-tiered system of justice we now have in America,” she said.
She called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove Bragg from office.
State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, called the prosecution of Trump “entirely politically motivated.” He also faulted Bragg for indicting a presidential candidate while his office is failing to prosecute violent criminals.
“If the Manhattan district attorney is going to pursue a case like this, it should rise to a level of significance that doesn’t seem to be present here,” he said.
Terry Wilbur, acting chair for the Oswego County Republican Committee, echoed Tenney and Barclay’s sentiments, pointing out that both federal prosecutors and the Federal Election Commission had investigated but ultimately dropped the case.
“They all looked into this and did Donald Trump get indicted then?”
Bragg has told several Republican House committee chairs that claims that prosecution of the case is politically motivated are “misleading andmeritless” and rebuffed congressional probing into the grand jury process – by law, a confidential one.
Indeed, the indictment with the actual charges against Trump likely won’t be unsealed until he is arraigned Tuesday in New York City.
Oswego County Democratic Committee Chair Elizabeth Passer issued a conciliatory statement saying county Democrats respect the judicial system and that everyone enjoys the presumption of innocence.
“The current political climate and the indictment of the former president endanger our democracy,” she said. “We encourage open minds, objective examination of the evidence, and tolerance for differing political beliefs. The rule of law matters, and must be given the time needed to let justice prevail.”
Oswego County Legislature Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, agreed, saying that whether a Democrat or Republican, all elected officials should be held accountable. But he also worried about the unintended consequences of a Trump prosecution.
“If they (prosecutors) lose, they have done nothing but promote him and keep in the limelight — and I don’t like him being in the limelight, not at all,” he said.
Longtime Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said he would not put a case before a grand jury unless he was confident he had proof beyond a reasonable doubt, particularly in the case of a former president, adding, “you don’t wound a king.”
Fitzpatrick, a Republican, said 90% of the attention on the case has been focused on the theatrics of charging a former president, such as how Trump will be booked and arraigned, if he will have to sit in jail briefly and whether he will need to be extradited to New York.
“You take all of that, mix it up and you’ve got an incredibly newsworthy, fascinating proceeding,” he said. “But what are the facts?”
Fitzpatrick said that until the indictment is unsealed it’s difficult to know how strong the case against Trump actually is. If all the counts are just related to hush payments to Daniels, he said prosecutors would have serious issues to overcome, such as the statue of limitations and sustaining felony rather than misdemeanor charges.
“But if it’s multiple things we don’t know about, then the president has a problem,” he said.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the investigations as a “scam,” a “persecution,” an injustice and a political low blow aimed at damaging his third presidential run.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.