While many other members of Congress, including Republicans from New York State, have been calling on U.S. Rep. George Santos to resign for months, Claudia Tenney has consistently said he should stay until it has been proven that he has committed a crime.
Santos, who represents a downstate swing district, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a 13-count federal indictment on charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. Santos said afterward that he wouldn’t drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.
Tenney, R-Canandaigua, did not immediately return messages Wednesday, but her position in a January interview in Oswego firmly backed Santos’ right to due process. Her district includes Oswego County, and she has an office in downtown Oswego.
“Right now, he hasn’t committed a crime that we know of,” Tenney said in January. “They’re investigating that. If he commits a crime, he has to resign.”
Tenney compared Santos to 30 state legislators indicted during the time she served in the New York State Assembly.
“None of them were forced to resign until they did their crime,” she said.
“George is a liar,” Tenney added. “But we have a president of the United States who’s a serial liar. Adam Schiff is a serial liar on the (House) Intelligence Committee. He lied about Russian collusion and knew it. Elizabeth Warren took an endowed chair as a Native American but isn’t a Native American, and she’s still in office, and no one’s holding her to account. A representative who said he served in Vietnam never set foot in Vietnam. He’s still in office. When you open up the sewer of politicians, don’t expect swans to fly out. So, I think George has to be held to the same standard. He has to have his due process.”
Tenney stood by the standard that was applied to former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, who won but got indicted, was ultimately convicted, and then had to resign.
According to Federal Elections Commission records, Tenney donated $2,000 to Santos’ primary campaign last June. Santos reciprocated with a $2,000 donation to Tenney’s campaign in July.
Tenney defended her contribution to Santos.
“The Republicans said we’ve got to donate to everybody who are Republicans, so we all supported him, and little did anybody know.”
She said she didn’t know about any of the allegations before the election in November.
“I don’t think anyone did,” she said in January. “The Democrats never raised any of it in the campaign. His primary opponent never raised any of it. So, I don’t know what George’s fate is going to be, but he hasn’t been convicted of anything yet, nor been indicted. I do think, though, there’s a lot of suspicions around his financial statements. We’ll see what happens. Where’d the money come from? Did he file a false statement? I think that’s probably what’s going to get him in the end. I don’t know that, but I’m guessing. It’s just a hunch.”
In a late January interview with The Associated Press, Tenney summed up her position on Santos. “As a lawyer and someone who really deeply believes that you are innocent until proven guilty,” she said, “we’ve got to make sure he gets his due process, and when he’s guilty, then it’s time to go.”
Santos’ 13-count federal indictment was a reckoning for a web of fraud and deceit that prosecutors say overlapped with the New York Republican’s fantastical public image as a wealthy businessman — a fictional biography that began to unravel after he won election last fall.
Santos, 34, was released on $500,000 bond following his arraignment, about five hours after turning himself in to face charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. He surrendered his passport and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
“This is the beginning of the ability for me to address and defend myself,” a cheerfully combative Santos told reporters swarming him outside a Long Island federal courthouse. He said he’s been cooperating with the investigation and vowed to clear his name, calling his prosecution a “witch hunt.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
