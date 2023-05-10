While many other members of Congress, including Republicans from New York State, have been calling on U.S. Rep. George Santos to resign for months, Claudia Tenney has consistently said he should stay until it has been proven that he has committed a crime.

Santos, who represents a downstate swing district, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a 13-count federal indictment on charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. Santos said afterward that he wouldn’t drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.

Tags

Recommended for you