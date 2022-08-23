Claudia Tenney

Claudia Tenney, pictured in this 2019 file photo, won the 24th Congressional District Republican primary on Tuesday, defeating Mario Fratto.

 File photo

OSWEGO — Claudia Tenney has been designated the Republican nominee for New York’s 24th Congressional District after defeating Mario Fratto during Tuesday’s primary election.

Tenney won 17,277 of the votes (53.43%) compared to Fratto’s 12,988 votes (40.17%).

