OSWEGO — Claudia Tenney has been designated the Republican nominee for New York’s 24th Congressional District after defeating Mario Fratto during Tuesday’s primary election.
Tenney won 17,277 of the votes (53.43%) compared to Fratto’s 12,988 votes (40.17%).
Also on the ballot was George K. Phillips, who received 1,891 votes (5.85%). There were 45 blank ballots, 27 void ballots and 106 write-in candidates.
All those numbers were prior to Genesee County’s numbers, and as of publishing, zero of the county’s 52 election districts had reported voting numbers.
Tenney, who currently represents New York’s 22nd District, moved to the 24th District after district maps were built, thrown away and then redrawn again. Her office is currently in Canandaigua.
Locally in Oswego County, Tenney took the majority with 3,265 votes (71.84%) compared to Fartto’s 1,016 (22.35%).
Fratto won the majority in three counties: Ontario, Seneca and Wayne. Tenney took the rest: Wyoming, Yates, Cayuga, Jefferson, Livingston, Niagara, Orleans and Oswego. She also had the lead in Genesee before it reported its votes.
Two hundred and forty seven voters selected Phillips, with 11 write-ins, four blank ballots and two void ballots, according to the New York State Board of Elections unofficial election night results.
Tenney now faces Steven Holden, a Democrat from Camillus, in November’s general election. Holden did not have to go through a primary, as all other candidates dropped out of the race prior to the primary season.
Tenney is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
As of publishing, neither Tenney nor Fratto declared victory or conceded.
---
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Francis Conole, Brandon Williams win respective primaries in NY22
In New York’s 22nd Congressional District — which includes the counties of Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, and the southeastern part of Oswego County — Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams won their respective races and will seek to represent the district on the hill come the midterm election in November.
Conole, a Syracuse native and Iraq War veteran, outlasted a crowded field of four candidates seeking the party nomination. Unofficial election results had Conole with a 967-vote lead over runner-up Sarah Klee Hood by 11 p.m. Overall, Conole garnered 10,277 votes, or 39 percent of the total vote across all counties, while Klee Hood earned 9,310 votes or 35.6 percent.
Some area county Democratic Party Committees and national party leaders expressed support for Conole, who had previously ran a campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, back in 2020. Dana Balter ultimately beat Conole in then-NY24’s 2020 Democratic Primary.
Conole significantly outspent fellow Democrats during the race, spending $765,843.25 as of Aug.3, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. Some of the money donated to Conole’s campaign came from the Protecting Our Future Political Action Committee, primarily driven by cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.
Bankman-Fried backed Conole throughout the election. He personally donated $2,900 to the veteran’s campaign, FEC data shows.
In the NY22 Republican Primary, Williams, a political outsider, beat GOP-backed Steven Wells, who local and national party leaders saw as a logical continuation to Katko’s tenure in Capitol Hill.
At around 11 p.m., unofficial results showed Williams had earned 57.91 percent of votes, beating out Wells, who earned 41.33 percent of the vote.
Williams, a tech executive who lives in the town of Sennett in Cayuga County, is relatively new to the area, having moved to the region in 2019. He is considered by national and regional media reports as being more ideologically conservative and closer aligned with the right wing of the GOP than Wells. Wells, the co-owner of a national food service vendor based in Liverpool, was the party favorite and significantly outspent Williams.
Election day is Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.