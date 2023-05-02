U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has gained bipartisan sponsorship for a bill to give some permanent tax relief for Oswego Speedway.
Motorsports facilities currently have seven years to deduct from their taxable income expenses for large improvements including parking lots, sidewalks, waterways, bridges, fences, landscaping, food and beverage retailing, souvenir vending, ticket booths, racetrack surfaces, suites and hospitality facilities (but not hotels or motels), grandstands, viewing structures, props, walls, other special purpose structures, facades, shop interiors and buildings.
This provision in the federal tax code is due to expire in 2025, but Tenney’s Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act would make the seven-year provision permanent.
If the seven-year provision expires, motorsports facilities, such as the Oswego Speedway, would be looking at much longer times allowed to deduct their expenses, resulting in higher taxable incomes over all those years.
According to Canale Accounting of Oswego, if the seven-year deduction were neither renewed nor made permanent, businesses such as the Oswego Speedway would have to wait 15, 27½ or 39 years to expense those improvements.
Jennifer and John Torrese, owners of the Oswego Speedway, said they support the proposal.
“Family-owned racetracks like ours provide quality jobs, generate business and offer family-friendly entertainment for our community,” they said in a statement. “The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act will provide certainty to racetracks and speedways like ours across the country by making the cost recovery period of seven years permanent for motorsports facilities. This gives us peace of mind and makes it just a little bit easier for us to continue doing what we love for our community. We would like to thank Congresswoman Tenney for her leadership on this important issue.”
Tenney, whose district includes Oswego Speedway, Weedsport Speedway and other race tracks, in a statement described the bill as “common-sense legislation that promotes economic development and investment in our community.”
She noted that the Oswego Speedway has been operating for more than 50 years.
“The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act incentivizes more investments in motorsports facilities like this in New York and around the country by making the seven-year cost recovery period permanent, allowing the industry the certainty it needs to thrive, grow and continue creating prosperity,” she said.
