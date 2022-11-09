Editor's note: this story will be updated Wednesday morning with updated numbers and declarations.
CANANDAIGUA — After changing districts, Claudia Tenney looks to have beaten Steve Holden for New York’s 24th Congressional District seat.
As of press time, Tenney had 63.92% of the votes, or 167,684 of 262,350 votes, over Holden’s 86,842 (33.10%) votes.
There were 7,624 ballots left blank (2.91%), 43 void ballots (0.02%) and 157 write-in votes (0.06%).
Tenney, who currently sits in New York’s 22nd District, sent out a press release at 10:36 p.m. claiming victory when she had a 27% lead, or 38,000 votes.
NY-24, which was redrawn in the redistricting, spans from Niagara County and goes around Lake Ontario, cutting up to Oswego County into parts of Jefferson County.
The 24th District has some parts of NY-22.
Tenney’s first term in Congress was in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.
In the statement, Tenney said she “sincerely” thanked the voters of the 24th District.
“I also thank my opponent for running a spirited race. I am so honored that our campaign was a grassroots movement driven by volunteers from across the 24th District,” she said. “I will not let (my constituents) down as I continue my fight to support our small businesses, family farms, and seniors. I will always be a tenacious and compassionate advocate for our region in Congress.”
