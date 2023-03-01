WASHINGTON D.C. — Republican members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, have joined a vocal contingent of local leaders across New York state, demanding that Gov. Kathy Hochul allow the state’s counties to be reimbursed for Medicaid expenses.
The measure to divert federal Medicaid reimbursement payments away from counties was proposed by Hochul in her 2024 budget proposal. For Oswego County, that amounts to about $3.1 million, which county legislators have said could be passed down to the taxpayers.
Tenney, R-Canandaigua, joined fellow New York Republicans Marc Molinaro, R-Red Hook, and Nick Langworthy, R-Clarence, in co-sponsoring a resolution that expressed opposition to Hochul’s plan to divert the enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (eFMAP) funds from local governments.
Hochul’s plan, which was released as part of her $277 billion budget proposal for the state in 2024, would jeopardize the financing of Medicaid and pass along significant costs to New York’s 62 counties, which fund a large portion of the state’s Medicaid program, Tenney said in a press release.
“The proposal amounts to an egregious theft of taxpayer dollars,” Tenney said. “She proposes that Albany Democrats steal federal funds that Congress intended to go directly to our counties. This absolutely reckless proposal will lead to a tax hike on working families across New York. Our counties shoulder a significant portion of our state’s Medicaid share, and they should therefore receive federal reimbursement.”
The governor’s budget proposal, which needs to be approved by the State Legislature by April 1, diverts an estimated $626 million in federal Medicaid funds. Upstate counties would have to spend about $280 million more in insurance costs, according to a resolution unanimously approved by the Oswego County Legislature in early February.
“The state’s plan to keep federal funds that Congress intended as a pass-thru to counties is an insult to counties, like Oswego, that have worked tirelessly to lower taxes for residents and maintain affordability despite a deluge of unfunded mandates from Albany,” Oswego County Legislature Chair James Weatherup, R-Central Square, told The Palladium-Times in an email.
“Adding insult to injury, the proposal comes at a time when the state projects a general fund surplus of more than $35 billion by the end of the next fiscal year and no effort has been made to curb spending in Albany.”
What’s more, legislators noted in their local resolution, the projected costs of the health care program in 2024 are projected to grow by 30% by 2027.
Some form of the eFMAP pass through has existed for more than 20 years, the resolution states.
New York’s Medicaid program yields some of highest state costs in the country. A report from the Office of the State Comptroller indicates the state paid about $27.7 billion in Medicaid costs in fiscal year 2021-2022. The report notes this is the highest level of spending in the history of New York’s Medicaid program. OSC attributes the high spending in part to higher enrollment levels affected by federal restrictions on disenrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
