WASHINGTON D.C. — Republican members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, have joined a vocal contingent of local leaders across New York state, demanding that Gov. Kathy Hochul allow the state’s counties to be reimbursed for Medicaid expenses.

The measure to divert federal Medicaid reimbursement payments away from counties was proposed by Hochul in her 2024 budget proposal. For Oswego County, that amounts to about $3.1 million, which county legislators have said could be passed down to the taxpayers.

