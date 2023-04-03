HANNIBAL — Kim Kelley and her son Skylor have filed for a religious exemption so he can remain in the Pathways in Technology (P-TECH) program without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Skylor, 16, a sophomore from Hannibal, has been attending classes on the CiTi BOCES campus in Mexico and was one of 10 P-TECH students in Oswego County sent a letter in January stating the need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 1 to continue in the program.

