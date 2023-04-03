HANNIBAL — Kim Kelley and her son Skylor have filed for a religious exemption so he can remain in the Pathways in Technology (P-TECH) program without being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Skylor, 16, a sophomore from Hannibal, has been attending classes on the CiTi BOCES campus in Mexico and was one of 10 P-TECH students in Oswego County sent a letter in January stating the need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 1 to continue in the program.
Kim Kelley originally said she wouldn’t file for a religious exemption because she had reluctantly allowed Skylor to be vaccinated against various childhood diseases when he was 4 years old before he was enrolled in public schools. She said she thought it would be hypocritical and that it would make it more difficult for a religious exemption to be allowed now.
But left with no choice other than to leave the program, the Kelley family filed to Onondaga Community College on Friday for the religious exemption.
“We are religious. Skylor and his brother attend youth group once or twice each week,” she said. “We attend church as much as our schedules allow, and my boys and I have been baptized by choice.”
P-TECH was created to encourage New York State high school students across New York State to enter into jobs in the tech sector after graduation.
The program starts when the students are in ninth grade, and in 11th grade they begin attending classes on a SUNY campus. By the time they’ve graduated from high school, they have received enough credits for a high school diploma, and, most importantly, an associate degree.
If the exemption is not accepted, Kelley would keep the credits for the work he’s already done.
“He would be able to retain the college credits he’s already earned, just not be able to continue in the P-TECH program,” Kim Kelley said.
The P-TECH program, at the high
school level in Oswego County, is run through CiTi BOCES.
CiTI BOCES released a statement concerning the unvaccinated students:
“Students enrolled in Oswego County P-TECH are required to meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements set by SUNY in order to register for in-person college classes at Onondaga Community College and informed upon registration. Any changes made to those requirements will be communicated immediately to our students and families. We will work with any student choosing to exit the program to help them maintain completed credits they have accrued. Again, all Oswego County P-TECH students are informed they will have to meet the medical requirements set by SUNY enrollment.”
Phone calls and emails to SUNY, CiTi BOCES and OCC for further clarification were not returned at the time of publication.
Naomi Himes, the public information coordinator for CiTi BOCES, previously indicated the majority of the 10 students who received the letter from CiTi BOCES have opted to either get the vaccine or file for a religious exemption.
Frank Castilglia, D-Fulton, recently asked the full Oswego County Legislature for a resolution to draft a letter to SUNYto remove its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The legislature agreed to draft a letter.
“If everybody asks their elected officials to send a letter, that’s where you get the action from,” Castiglia said. “You can’t say that we’re too small and it won’t mean anything.”
Editor’s note: In an article in The Palladium-Times that was published March 25, it was incorrectly reported that the Kelley family is not religious. As stated above, the family is religious and believes it should qualify for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.
