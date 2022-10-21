Tara FitzGibbons

OSWEGO — Tara FitzGibbons of Oswego has been appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council by New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul for a three-year term.

The College Council is mandated by New York State Education Law, which provides for the establishment of a local council to supervise the operations and affairs of each state-operated institution of the State University.

