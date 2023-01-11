Master Pryor’s Taekwondo America

A student from Master Pryor’s Taekwondo America breaks a board. The business will be offering classes at the Fulton Municipal Building starting later this month.

 Photo provided

Classes will be held in the Municipal Building

FULTON — The city of Fulton and Master Pryor’s Taekwondo America are joining forces to offer taekwondo classes at the Fulton Municipal Building starting later this month.

