Classes will be held in the Municipal Building
FULTON — The city of Fulton and Master Pryor’s Taekwondo America are joining forces to offer taekwondo classes at the Fulton Municipal Building starting later this month.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Community Room of the municipal building, 141 S. First St. These will be the first instructor-led classes offered through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“We are starting with taekwondo because Leo Pryor has a great background in taekwondo and a great business,” said Chris Waldron, director of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re hitting all different age groups as well.”
Four classes will be offered. There is a cost to participate, and classes run for eight weeks.
The white belts classes are for anyone just starting out with taekwondo. These classes are for ages 6 and older, and are set for 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Family classes are open to ages 6 and older and will be held from 5-5:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, as well as 10:45-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. In these classes, children, parents and grandparents can attend and progress at their own pace. Children practice with other children and adults practice with other adults.
“Martial arts classes are one of the only family programs where children and parents get the same kind of healthy exercise at the same time,” the class description states.
The senior self-defense class is for ages 55 and older. Classes will be held from 10:45-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. The class provides practical self-defense measures and some low-impact cardio as well. The tiny tigers class is for ages 3-5, teaching fundamental building skills and beginner taekwondo techniques. The class meets from 10-10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Those interested in the taekwondo classes in Fulton can find more information and a registration link on the city’s website at www.fultonny.org or on the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
Master Leo Pryor said his business, at 177 W. First St. in Oswego, is looking forward to offering classes in Fulton.
“We’ve been trying to bring taekwondo to Fulton for a while now. It’s something we’ve been looking into,” Pryor said.
Last summer, the city received a grant and hired Master Pryor’s Taekwondo America to teach classes at the new Fulton Wrestling Club facility. The Parks and Recreation Department offered the classes for free on Friday nights, thanks to the Fulton Wrestling Club and the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.
“We had a total of 77 kids that signed up for the summer to try taekwondo,” Pryor said, adding that city officials “really were impressed with what we were teaching the kids.”
Feedback was positive, with boys and girls from Fulton, Central Square, Cato, Marcellus and other central New York locations attending.
Waldron pointed out that taekwondo is “not just a gym class type of activity,” adding that participants learn respect, patience, concentration, focus and how to take direction.
The success of last summer’s taekwondo program was part of the reason that taekwondo classes are the first of this type to be offered by the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.
“That definitely helped us make the connection with Master Pryor,” Waldron said.
“From talking with Chris, it’s something the city has been trying to do for a while, offer more things for kids in the community to do,” Pryor said. “This was a way for us to network together, them hiring us to teach classes a few days a week at city hall. It’s a great opportunity and a win-win for everybody.”
Pryor said taekwondo offers an array of benefits aside from exercise and self-defense instruction. For the youngest kids, it helps them to focus better, work with others and follow directions, he said. Older students learn about respect and discipline.
While students work together with a group, they progress at their own pace.
Taekwondo helps students handle any type of stressful situation, and the belt ranking system teaches students that it takes time and effort to work toward and achieve goals.
“They can find their niche in martial arts,” Pryor said. “They end up feeling better about themselves.”
Waldron said the Parks and Recreation Department is looking into offering additional classes or activities at the municipal building, the War Memorial, or city parks.
People who have a substantial background in a certain area and are interested in leading a class are asked to contact the Parks and Recreation Department.
Waldron said the city is offering an 80-20 split, with the city getting 20 percent of the revenue to pay for the costs of hosting the program, such as heat and maintenance.
Pryor, who has been teaching martial arts since 1997, said these classes will help build the student base in Fulton. There could also be additional taekwondo programs and clinics being offered through the city in the future, he said.
“Our ultimate goal is to have our own facility in Fulton,” Pryor said. “The biggest problem is finding a large facility at a low price. We’ve been in Oswego since 1994, so it’s nice to finally start to work our way into the Fulton area.”
See www.masterpryorstkd.com for more information about Master Pryor’s Taekwondo America.
