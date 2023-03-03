OSWEGO COUNTY — Producing maple syrup has happened every year for 150 years at Maple Help Stock Farm in Mexico. But the 2023, maple sugaring season hit a sweet spot that will go down in the farm’s history.
“We’ve never made syrup in February,” said Gary Hurlbut, who runs the farm with his brother, James. “It’s the earliest we’ve ever started. We feel very fortunate.”
The unusually warm temperatures in February — and even as far back as January — have meant a boon to many local maple syrup producers in much of Oswego County. Maple trees need a stretch of weather with daytime highs around 40, and nighttime lows still freezing, to produce sap. Typically, that weather pattern comes in March.
January’s average daily high in Oswego County was 38 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 7 degrees above the normal average of 31, according to National Weather Service records. February followed suit with an average daily high of 41 degrees, and a full 15 days with temperatures over 40 degrees.
Joseph Yardley categorizes the sugar season thus far as “extremely odd,” but smiles when he says it. He owns Yardley Maple in New Haven, which he runs with the help of his wife and three young daughters, and extended family.
“We’ve made syrup in January before, but not consistently,” he said.
By mid-February, he’d already produced 900 gallons of syrup; last year’s total yield as 1,100 gallons. He taps more than 400 trees each year.
“I’m definitely ahead of schedule because of the February weather,” said Tim Whittens, of Willow Creek Farm in Fulton. Whittens says his goal is typically 1,000 gallons from his 30-plus main maple woods. He’s about halfway there, and way ahead of where he usually is at this point in the season.
“I probably should have tapped a little earlier,” Whittens muses.
The good news is, there is still plenty of maple sugaring season left.
If you’re tapping trees in the North Country, the whole season might still be in front of you. It’s business as usual at Heritage Hill Farm in Boylston, where owner David Rudd says he’s relying on calendar and tradition handed down by his grandfather to tell him when to begin collecting sap.
“Actually, we haven’t started yet,” said Rudd with a chuckle. His farm is in the Tug Hill Plateau, the space between Lake Ontario and the Adirondacks where elevation rises and temperatures drop. It’s famous for its impressive annual snowfall totals — not heat waves.
“I can see the lake real good from here,” said Rudd, “and we get a little different weather here than on the flatlands. We haven’t had the mercurial weather that makes the sap flow.”
Rudd uses spouts tapped into the trees, and hanging buckets to catch the sap.
“We’re pretty traditional, and it seems to work for us,” Rudd said.
His farm produces from 200 to 500 gallons, which is sold from a farm stand in front of their home. If there is extra, the syrup is sold in barrels to a wholesaler. He’ll hang about 1,000 buckets on tapped trees this year — but not until “real sugar weather” starts in mid-March, he said.
“We can hustle and get through the woods and gather the sap pretty quick,” said Rudd, who taps the same trees his father tapped on their farm in 1940. “We’ve got a little experience.”
Last week’s drop in temperatures is helpful to operations like Yardley’s, where equipment like hoses and vacuums are used to move the sap. After a busy time boiling the week before, Yardley had a chance to check his lines — the tubes that bring the sap from the trees into the sugar house to be boiled — and clean the equipment in his sugar house, all in preparation for the traditional sap run in March.
It also gives him time to prepare for the annual Maple Weekend, part of a statewide effort to highlight maple producers. Yardley opens up the sugar house, on county Route 64, to the public March 18-19 and March 25-26, to tour the facility and see the maple syrup process firsthand.
There is an added benefit to the early sap run. The quality of the yield has been high, which is consistent with temperatures, although early, that were perfect for the trees to produce sap.
“It’s golden color, a light amber,” Hurlbut said. “Just what you want.”
It’s also the most difficult to make, he said. Once the temperatures warm up, the sap runs at a different pace and develops qualities that can make it difficult to boil effectively. Hurlbut sells syrup from the enclosed front porch of his farmhouse, where visitors can pick up products, or arrange to have them shipped. Inventory is lined up and stacked up already.
These producers agree there is no danger to the trees to have begun letting sap down so early. Each season is its own, and next year the trees will be fully recovered. Yet another spike of sustained warm temperatures could cause the sap run to end early.
“The way things are going, my trees might want to bud (early),” said Whittens.
When a maple tree begins to produce buds for its leaves, the energy used to produce sap gets diverted to growing buds.
Meanwhile, the products are available early this year, and producers are hoping their customers will appreciate the bumper crop.
“We’ll see what the rest of the season brings,” said Hurlbut. “Mother Nature makes it a guessing game.”
