Joseph Yardley

Joseph Yardley, owner of Yardley Maple in New Haven, takes advantage of a recent sunny day to add some tapped maples to the 4,100 trees he draws sap from each spring. Yardley, 38, began his first maple syrup business when he was 12 and living in Vermont.

 Allison Kanaley photo

OSWEGO COUNTY — Producing maple syrup has happened every year for 150 years at Maple Help Stock Farm in Mexico. But the 2023, maple sugaring season hit a sweet spot that will go down in the farm’s history.

“We’ve never made syrup in February,” said Gary Hurlbut, who runs the farm with his brother, James. “It’s the earliest we’ve ever started. We feel very fortunate.”

