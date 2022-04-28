Several volunteers hold the Ukrainian flag in front of supplies donated by the city of Oswego from its two-week drive sponsored by the mayor’s office. The supplies are being sent out by the Syracuse ukrainian Catholic Church.
On Wednesday, April 20, humanitarian aid collected through a two-week medical and essential supplies drive in Oswego was delivered to Syracuse. This past Saturday, donations were transported to New Jersey for Dnipro LLC company to ship the aid to Ukraine.
Kevin Caraccioli, attorney for the city of Oswego, said the humanitarian aid drive, initiated by Mayor Billy Barlow, has been a huge success. City residents and local business owners have collected a big number of medical supplies and hygiene products, like first aid kits and diapers. Caraccioli, who is also a children’s book writer, donated some of his books for Ukrainian kids.
Caraccioli said the war in Ukraine has been very relevant for him. Back in 1985, when he traveled to the Soviet Union, he visited some of the Ukrainian cities like Kyiv and Yalta. There were many good memories he brought back home from Ukraine.
“They are just like us, Americans. We share the same beliefs, the same hopes and dreams for our children, our families,” he said. “To see this war happening is devastating.”
The humanitarian aid effort also includes food and medical supplies collected by St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church of Syracuse. Father Mihai Dubovici of the church said this is the second time they are delivering supplies to Ukraine.
The aid will be first delivered to Zolochiv, Lviv Oblast in Ukraine.
Then, the local chaplain, who’s in contact with the Syracuse church, and other volunteers will distribute the items throughout the country. Mihai noted some of the medical supplies they are shipping will be used on wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
As the need for some particular items in Ukraine always fluctuates, the church has not been planning the next aid collection yet. However, they are ready to start accepting donations anytime they hear from their Ukrainian partners.
It will approximately take three weeks for the supplies to reach Ukraine.
