Onondaga Hall, SUNY Oswego

The Onondaga Hall student residence is one of many buildings, roads and fields that could be renamed in the future.

 Abigail Conpropst photo

OSWEGO — The SUNY Oswego Faculty Assembly has approved the creation of a task force to consider renaming some or all campus buildings, roads and fields that currently have Native American-related names.

Michael Chaness, the director of the Native American Studies department at SUNY Oswego, proposed the “Task Force on Haudenosaunee Confederacy Naming on the Oswego Campus” with a few goals in mind.

