OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego will host a Micron Technology executive on its campus for a community town hall event on Thursday.
April Arnzen, senior vice president, chief people officer, and president of the Micron Foundation, will be joined by Mary Toale, the college’s officer in charge and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
The town hall is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Hall Ballroom, 301 Washington Blvd. Parking is available in Lot E-15, directly across from Sheldon Hall.
The public is invited.
It’s not clear exactly what will be discussed. A SUNY Oswego spokesman did not return a phone message Tuesday. Barlow said he was asked to attend the event and deliver some brief opening remarks but didn’t yet know the specifics of what would be discussed.
Micron announced last year that after a search it had decided to invest up to $100 billion over 20 years to build a massive semiconductor plant in Clay in nearby Onondaga County.
The project represents the largest private investment in New York State history.
President Joe Biden visited the region last fall to highlight the investment and tout the Chips and Science Act, which uses billions of dollars in incentives to encourage chipmakers to build manufacturing facilities in the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.