OSWEGO — The SUNY Oswego class of 2023 graduates today in three separate ceremonies at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall.
Each ceremony will have a notable keynote speaker “with a variety of leadership perspectives and experiences,” according to a SUNY Oswego press release.
Juhanna Rogers, senior vice president of racial equity and social impact for CenterState CEO, will deliver the keynote address at the 9 a.m. ceremony for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
At CenterState CEO, Rogers “develops and deploys diversity, equity and inclusion strategies that achieve more equitable outcomes,” according to the press release.
Rogers is a “motivational speaker, commentator, artist and activist committed to social justice, education and the arts” and has previously worked in higher education.
City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be the keynote speaker at the 12:30 p.m. graduation for the School of Business. Barlow, the youngest mayor in Oswego history, is serving his second four-year term as mayor after being reelected in 2019.
As mayor, he has worked to renew downtown Oswego, repair historic neighborhoods and lower property taxes. Barlow is also the vice president of system development and public affairs for Oswego Health.
Finally, at the 4 p.m. ceremony for the School of Communication, Media and the Arts and the School of Education, the keynote speaker will be Robert Simmons, head of social impact and STEM programs for Micron Technology and the Micron Foundation.
Simmons is “a noted scholar on issues of racial equity, STEM and nonprofit leadership” and is a scholar in residence and scholar of antiracist praxis at the School of Education at American University, where he conducts research in the education policy and leadership department.
About 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students are qualified to graduate at this year’s commencement ceremonies.
— All information regarding the keynote speakers was provided to the Palladium-Times by a SUNY Oswego press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.