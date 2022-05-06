OSWEGO — Zachary Nusimow, a junior broadcasting student at SUNY Oswego, got the opportunity to interview SUNY Oswego alumni Al Roker with many other broadcasting students helping to put it all together.
Nusimow, alongside fellow junior Justin Clint, conducted an interview over Zoom on Thursday with the NBC “Today” show meteorologist to talk all things Oswego.
The interview is part of the Season 2 finale for Nusimow’s original production called “Out on Our Own Oswego,” a show that brings all the tips, skits, and tricks that Oswego has to offer.
“The main goal for this whole show was to always have Al Roker on it and for the end of Season 1, I wanted it to be my finale,” said Nusimow. “Halfway through last semester, fall 2021, I reached out through the alumni office but I honestly wasn’t completely sure they took me seriously at the time because this was before we released our interview with Mayor (Billy) Barlow and we just weren’t getting much traction at the time.”
While Nusimow wasn’t able to schedule an interview for the first season of his show, he kept reaching out to anyone he could until finally it worked out.
“In the spring 2022 semester I started working through the school with the communications director, Alex Dukat, and they saw my show and really loved it,” said Nusimow. “They helped me reach out to the alumni office where I had to write a four-page paper explaining why I wanted this interview and what type of questions I was going to ask. From there, Shelley Love reached out to me a few months later, who is the head of alumni and told me Al Roker was in.”
The interview consisted of questions surrounding Roker’s time as a student at SUNY Oswego and any advice he would give students wanting to be a part of the media industry.
The biggest piece of advice that Roker shared for students was to “savor everything” and get involved in as much as possible.
While the interview mostly centered around campus life, Roker made sure to point out a few of his favorite local restaurants like Canale’s and Bev’s and expressed how amazed he always was by Lake Ontario.
While Nusimow has experience interviewing people like Barlow and Jayson Shi, owner of Wonzones Calzones, he still had some nerves approaching the big day of the Roker interview.
“I will say, prior to the interview I feel like anyone would be nervous and I had some nerves but walking into the studio with a bunch of my friends and people who have helped me along the way helped a lot cause I knew I was surrounded by people who love and care about me and have been rooting for me since day one,” said Nusimow.
The interview will air today at 9:30 p.m. on SUNY Oswego’s college television station, WTOP-10’s Facebook and Twitch account. The interview will also be posted to Nusimow’s personal YouTube channel, Nusi96, after it airs.
“I truly enjoy filmmaking and having ideas and I’m very passionate about it and it shows in any video my team and I put out,” said Nusimow. “I wanted this show to be intellectually stimulating for students and give them a voice. I wanted to have fun and show present, future, or incoming students that there’s something here at Oswego for everyone and they can easily be a part of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.