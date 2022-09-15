SUNY Oswego Naw Ka Paw Paw

SUNY Oswego student Naw Ka Paw Paw earned a position in SUNY’s 2022 Premedical Opportunity Program.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — For SUNY Oswego student Naw Ka Paw Paw, earning a position in SUNY’s 2022 Premedical Opportunity Program continues building toward a dream that could lead to establishing clinics in her homeland of Myanmar.

The initiative provides hands-on experiences and preparation to address persistent racial and income disparities in medical education by attempting to level the playing field for talented and capable Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) students who pursue a career in medicine.

