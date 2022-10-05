OSWEGO — Recent SUNY Oswego graduate Joey Considine and senior Sally Becker created a documentary titled “The Train Up North: The Underground Railroad in Oswego County,” highlighting Oswego’s connection to the Underground Railroad.

The documentary, part of a class assignment during the spring semester in the BRC 460 global documentary production class, has earned praise from Oswego County officials, including via the county tourism operation’s social media channels.

