 Jim Russell/SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego sociology professor Tim Delaney recently published his 23rd book and third book in a trilogy titled “The Diversity of Darkness and Shameful Behaviors.” 

A description on Delaney’s website states, “The Diversity of Darkness is an innovative work and represents the third book of a trilogy written by the author that underscores the reality that there are many shamefully hateful (e.g., attempted insurrection and a violent coup of American democracy; autocracy; rage; anti-civil rights and equality social movements; racism; hate crimes; and sex crimes) and deadly behavioral threats (e.g., mass shootings; terrorism; war; and genocide) that jeopardized the very notions of civility, decency and justice around the world.”

