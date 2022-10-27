2022 Media Summit Panel

From left, Morgan Rumpf, Ade Ellis, Donna Goldsmith and Yaw Ofori-Atta host a panel during the 2022 Media Summit at SUNY Oswego. The panel was moderated by Allif Karim (not pictured), who is a 2018 SUNY Oswego graduate. This year’s theme was “Reaching for the Summit: Underrepresentation in Sports Media.”

 Photo from SUNY Oswego YouTube page

OSWEGO — Aspiring SUNY Oswego journalists and a panel of experienced sports media personalities gathered at SUNY Oswego Wednesday for the university’s annual Dr. Lewis B. O'Donnell Media Summit, where they discussed the need for diversity in the booth, in the studio, and on the field of play. 

The student and faculty-organized conference — which aims to pair up media professionals and aspiring journalists for engaging conversations about the emerging industry landscape — celebrated its 18-year anniversary with the “Reaching for the Summit: Underrepresentation in Sports Media” panel comprised of experts in sports marketing, sports broadcasting, and sports media consulting.

Recommended for you