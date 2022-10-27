From left, Morgan Rumpf, Ade Ellis, Donna Goldsmith and Yaw Ofori-Atta host a panel during the 2022 Media Summit at SUNY Oswego. The panel was moderated by Allif Karim (not pictured), who is a 2018 SUNY Oswego graduate. This year’s theme was “Reaching for the Summit: Underrepresentation in Sports Media.”
OSWEGO — Aspiring SUNY Oswego journalists and a panel of experienced sports media personalities gathered at SUNY Oswego Wednesday for the university’s annual Dr. Lewis B. O'Donnell Media Summit, where they discussed the need for diversity in the booth, in the studio, and on the field of play.
The student and faculty-organized conference — which aims to pair up media professionals and aspiring journalists for engaging conversations about the emerging industry landscape — celebrated its 18-year anniversary with the “Reaching for the Summit: Underrepresentation in Sports Media” panel comprised of experts in sports marketing, sports broadcasting, and sports media consulting.
The panel was moderated by Allif Karim, a 2018 SUNY Oswego graduate working as a producer and editor for WJZ-13 in Baltimore. Other panelists included:
Ade Ellis: Emmy Award-winning associate director and associate producer for CBS Sports.
Donna Goldsmith: Marketing and operational consultant with ample sports and entertainment marketing experience.
Yaw Ofori-Atta: Producer for CBS Sports and freelance content contributor.
Morgan Rumpf: Chief marketing officer at C-Suite Executive Solutions LLC
Karim started the conversation, noting that a 2021 report from the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports suggests the sports media field is still largely occupied by white men. He then asked panelists if they had noticed any changes in the composition of broadcasting and marketing teams during their time in the field.
“For the most part, I see a lot of companies putting their best put forward trying to make sure that diversity is something that is poignant for the corporation on the surface level,” Ofori-Atta said. “But we still don’t really see the representation that needs to happen.”
Goldsmith, who has worked for the NBA and WWE and has a storied trajectory in the world of sports media, said that a lot of the breakthroughs in representation tend to happen in behind-the-scenes roles.
“I haven’t had that glass ceiling. I have been very lucky and have not had issues and have grown at the organizations where I have worked,” she said. “This representation is behind the scenes, it is not seen as much on the field and it is not where it should be.”
For Ellis, who frequently attends networking events organized by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), there is hope for the future of a diverse sports media workforce to be found at job fairs and hiring events.
“The big thing is, the jobs that people desire, the bottom line is that people stick around in that job forever,” he said. “The people who get to cover prestigious events have been around for a really long time.”
Ellis also highlighted the importance of diversity in media, using the NFL as an example.
“The NFL can have a vast majority of Black athletes, but a lot of the people asking the athletes questions may not have that sensitivity asking certain questions because they are not African American,” he said.
Being able to have conversations about diversity, Rumpf said, is a remarkable achievement.
“It is no longer taboo to want to be inclusive,” Rumpf said.
