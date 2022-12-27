OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego is offering opportunities to the community during Cruisin’ the Campus, which continues through Jan. 19.
The variety of family-friendly activities includes events at Rice Creek Field Station, Laker athletic contests, open skating, open recreation and more.
Rice Creek Field Station and its adjacent Fallbrook trails invite nature lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone looking for some fresh air for hikes between dawn and dusk every day. For those interested in guided walks, the Rice Creek Rambles will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 14, with optional use of snowshoes depending on weather. A pair of Junior Naturalist walks, particularly created for children, will take place at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 7.
In addition, the Rice Creek building will host two Family Nature Art sessions, offering crafty fun for families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 30.
In January during Cruisin’ the Campus, the field station building and lower parking lot will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. All Rice Creek activities are free of charge to attend. For more information on these and other activities, visit oswego.edu/rice-creek.
Laker athletic teams will offer indoor entertainment.
For the Best Western Clarion Oswego State Hockey Classic, the Laker men’s hockey team will play St. Anselm at 7 p.m. Dec. 30. The NCAA Division III defending champions from Adrian College will face Williams at 4 p.m. that day.
On Dec. 31, Oswego State will play at 4 p.m. against Adrian or Williams, with the other two teams facing off at 1 p.m. The Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall will host all the action, with tickets available via tickets.oswego.edu.
The same location also will host three games by the Laker women’s hockey team.
The games are at 5 p.m. Jan. 3 vs. Amherst College, at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 vs. Potsdam, and at 3 p.m. Jan. 7 vs. Canton. Admission for these games is free, thanks to sponsorship by Oswego Health.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in action in Laker Hall’s Max Ziel Gymnasium for contests on Jan. 6 and 7. The Jan. 6 matchups vs. Buffalo State, in partnership with the city of Oswego and the City-County Youth Bureau, are on Youth Basketball Night. There will be 100 free tickets for children available on a first-come, first-served basis by contacting the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451. For the event, which also will feature free T-shirts, autograph sessions and more, the women’s team will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s team at 7:30 p.m.
On Jan. 7, the Laker women’s and men’s basketball teams will take on Geneseo at 2 and 6 p.m., respectively. Tickets are available at tickets.oswego.edu.
The Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall will host community open skating from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 16, and from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and Jan. 19. Admission is charged, and skates may be rented for a fee.
In addition, Lee Hall will host open recreation from noon to 4 p.m. today through Friday. Basketballs will be available to use during these free sessions. Attendees are asked to bring dry sneakers.
Penfield Library will open its doors to the community — offering books and media for all ages — weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the break (except for holiday-related closures Jan. 2 and Jan. 16).
Those looking for official SUNY Oswego gear, collectibles and more can visit the College Store in Marano Campus Center from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 30, 2-6 p.m. Dec. 31, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Jan. 2-20.
For all of these events, children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or an adult guardian at all times for the duration of the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.