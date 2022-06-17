OSWEGO — One group of SUNY Oswego students is digging through trash to learn more about local history.
In cooperation with the Richardson-Bates House Museum and the Oswego County Historical Society, SUNY Oswego’s anthropology department is conducting a six-week preservation field school to learn more about historical preservation and excavation. Led by SUNY Oswego professor and archaeologist Dr. Alanna Ossa, 11 anthropology students are digging through a Victorian era midden, or trash heap, on Oswego’s east side.
The Richardson-Bates House is one of the most intact historical homes in New York state. Originally built in the mid-to-late 19th century, the house remained inhabited until the early 1940s when it was donated to the Oswego County Historical Society to serve as a public museum. Mary Kay Stone, the current president of the board of the Oswego County Historical Society, which currently owns and operates the Richardson-Bates House Museum, said that the museum is in a unique position of holding almost all of the original contents.
“What’s unique about us is that we’re still here,” Stone said. “And intact, with all of their stuff that they bought in the 1870s to 1880s. When the children of Norman and Florence Bates gave us the house, they gave us 90% of the contents.”
Discussions of a potential grounds survey began as early as spring 2020, but when a 1920’s era map illustrated where the trash heap was located, the field school began to develop. The project is funded by SUNY Oswego’s Scholarly and Creative Activity grants as well as donations from The Shineman Foundation and Vincent D’Ambrosio for equipment. The preservation field school gives anthropology students important training related to archaeology and historic preservation that they would not get in the classroom. Ossa said that the class is an intensive course meant to educate students on what a real dig site could look like.
“They are digging three hours a day every day,” Ossa said. “I had them survey and pace out the map for the yard. They are getting trained in basically every aspect of historic preservation from how to do survey, from mapping, from actually digging and designing an artifact typology analysis. They are getting the whole thing. It’s a lot. …There is no way around it for archaeology.”
A typical day at the dig site is to review findings and paperwork, then start digging and “screening” the dirt that has been dug. The field school uses eighth of an inch screens to filter dirt and reveal artifacts from the midden. Students have found pieces of ceramic, oyster shells, animal bones, a cat skeleton, a button, some textile and more since the beginning of the dig in late May. Ossa added she hopes the students will find locally produced kitchenware to learn more about manufacturing history in the area.
Ossa is excited to give students the opportunity to learn more about the skills that go into archaeology and guide them through practicing and honing their skills. Ossa said that watching the students go through this for the first time is a wonderful experience.
“It’s so much fun,” Ossa said. “It’s so much fun watching other people learn how to make connections with what they are digging carefully. They start to develop a better eye for recognizing soil changes, identifying the artifacts and being careful about measuring. It’s just cool.”
The preservation field school and the historical society hope to temporarily display some of the artifacts found during the preservation field school at the Richardson-Bates House upon completion of the program. Ossa said that by digging and researching out in the community, students will feel a deeper connection to the community they are a part of.
“It really builds a sense of community to know where you are from,” Ossa said. “I think it’s really cool, and interesting, and important that Oswego has such deep history and such a history of manufacturing and just occupation here. It’s cool that this (field) school is sort of the culmination of that community-university partnership.”
The historical society is excited for the partnership with SUNY Oswego and to have young people learn valuable practices while preserving local history.
“It’s just prestigious for (Ossa) to be able to create a field school, actual practice, for her students on a live archeological site,” Stone said. “And of course, we’re really excited about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.