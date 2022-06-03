OSWEGO — Nine SUNY Oswego students are chasing the opportunity of a lifetime as the Storm Chasers program returns.
Since 2007, SUNY Oswego has offered meteorology students a unique opportunity to travel to “Tornado Alley,” or areas in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, to study the weather patterns, chase storms, and gain experience collecting and analyzing weather data. The program provides students with the opportunity to gain real world experience and obtain three college credit hours toward a degree in meteorology.
Dr. Scott Steiger, a professor of meteorology at SUNY Oswego, saod that this opportunity gives students hands-on experience that they would never receive inside a classroom.
“It’s the scientific method in action,” Steiger said. “We’re taking observations, making predictions and comparing what happens to our predictions. And by doing that the students learn what they don’t understand. … Instead of just looking at a computer screen with data, students are looking at the real thing. And there is so much more you can understand about thunderstorms by physically being there.”
On May 24, nine SUNY Oswego students — Matt Lynne, Ethan Weisberger, Garrett Statum, Evan Biedron, Zoe Bush, Christopher Luft, Adam Nahar, Thomas Cerra, and Madeline McDonald along with instructors Scott Steiger, Jake Mulholland, Ari Preston, and Jason Kaiser — left Oswego in two 12-passenger vans headed west.
Also on the trip are five students from Northern Vermont University at Lyndon, Sara Wichrowski, John Currier, Chase Abbott, Luke Morin, and Teagan Reeves.
Each morning the students give a weather forecast briefing and the group begins to target locations where storms might hit. Based on data gathered from the target locations, the group is able to determine where storms will hit and then decide what one they will observe and collect data on.
The team uses both visual observation and data collecting equipment to observe and study the storm. Equipment varies from a weather balloon system to handheld devices that can measure temperature, wind speed, and humidity. The group is also using photogrammetry, a process where researchers can take a photo of an object far away and determine its dimensions, to calculate the size of the storms.
Steiger added that this opportunity is invaluable to students as they gain more experience and knowledge through the observations and data collection.
“The laboratory for a meteorologist is outside,” Steiger said. “And if we want our students to be better prepared to forecast the weather and warn the public of hazardous weather, my instructors and I believe that it is very important to bring students outside to observe and research and then understand these storms.”
Stieger mentioned that while many students are interested in the program, it is difficult to give them all the opportunity due to the cost of the course. In the future, Steiger hopes to lower the cost of the course to make it more accessible to students.
“As you might imagine, the cost is a bit substantial,” Steiger said. “It’s been one of my goals to try and find ways to reduce the cost of students. Maybe alumni, or a grant. Because it is a shame, to me, that we can’t get more students to go who want to go (and they) can’t go because of money.”
The students will return to SUNY Oswego after two weeks of studying thunderstorms in the western U.S. The weather chasing journey can be followed at the SUNY Oswego Storm Chasers Twitter account, @OswegoChasers, or with Steiger’s Twitter, @SteigerScott.
