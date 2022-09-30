SUNY ecosystem

SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is involved with a variety of projects related to the Great Lakes ecosystem, including sampling local waterways to look for invasive species. These projects have provided field and lab experiences for students like Sydney Waloven, who has since graduated from SUNY Oswego with her biology degree and is now in a Michigan State University doctoral program.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem.

A self-described fisheries geneticist — a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species — Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.

