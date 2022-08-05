Shashi Kanbur

SUNY Oswego physics professor Shashi Kanbur has researched questions on the age and formation of the universe for decades.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Recently, NASA images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the swirling patterns and pleasing colors of distant galaxies lit up social media and ignited the fancy of many of a viewer. And while these aesthetics are part of the appeal of the project, SUNY Oswego physics professor Shashi Kanbur notes that the telescope will tell astrophysics researchers like him much more than has been previously attainable.

“The JW telescope will be able to see the very first stars and galaxies that formed,” said Kanbur, for whom studying the age and formation of the universe is a decades-long passion that has involved many publications and international research opportunities. “We can then compare these early galaxies with galaxies that formed later and understand how galaxies form.”

