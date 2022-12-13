SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin (center) earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards in Albany on Nov. 15. SUNY Oswego University Police Chief Scott Swayze (left) and Kevin Velzy, who retired as chief earlier this year, congratulate him for receiving a Life Saving Award.
OSWEGO — The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15.
Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work on March 8. That afternoon, he was the first on the scene of a two-car accident at the intersection of Route 104 and Fifth Avenue near campus.
“The most seriously injured occupant was a 65-year-old male who was unresponsive with very shallow, labored breathing,” SUNY Oswego University Police Chief Scott Swayze wrote in the nomination letter, praising Martin’s “swift and decisive actions” in saving the life of the man, who made a full recovery.
”Officer Martin immediately realized the seriousness of the man's condition and took several steps to open the man's airway which, although still unresponsive, allowed for normal breathing to resume until an ambulance arrived,” Swayze noted. “Medical personnel on scene, and at the hospital, noted that the quick actions of Officer Martin saved the man's life.”
Martin, who has been an officer for about 12 years, credited an example set by a former co-worker and officer, Dan McCarthy, who had an emergency medical technician (EMT) background.
“In this particular case, training helps, but I had the benefit of watching a fellow officer and former co-worker perform a similar act at a traffic accident back in 2014 or 2015,” Martin recalled.
