Eric Martin SUNY PD award

SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin (center) earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards in Albany on Nov. 15. SUNY Oswego University Police Chief Scott Swayze (left) and Kevin Velzy, who retired as chief earlier this year, congratulate him for receiving a Life Saving Award.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. 

Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work on March 8. That afternoon, he was the first on the scene of a two-car accident at the intersection of Route 104 and Fifth Avenue near campus.

