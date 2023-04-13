OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego is in the final stages of its presidential search process, with five candidates vying for the role.
According to Oswego’s presidential search website, the College Council will recommend three of the five candidates to the SUNY chancellor, John B. King Jr. From there, the chancellor and members of his team will interview and vet the candidates before recommending one finalist to the SUNY Board of Trustees by the end of April.
Information on all five candidates can be found below. Candidate information was provided to The Palladium-Times by SUNY Oswego’s chief communications officer, Wayne Westervelt.
• Mary C. Toale is the current officer in charge of SUNY Oswego, a position she has held since Jan. 1, 2022, following the retirement of President Deborah Stanley. Toale has held many positions since her start at Oswego in 2014, including deputy to the president, affirmative action officer and chair of the communication studies department.
Toale has a doctorate in education in instructional communication and a master’s degree in communication theory and research from West Virginia University. She received her bachelor’s degree in secondary mathematics education from West Virginia Wesleyan College.
• Karin Ruhlandt is a distinguished professor of chemistry at Syracuse University and is the only female distinguished professor in the sciences at Syracuse. Ruhlandt served as the dean of arts and sciences from January 2015 until June 2022 after being interim dean since July 2014.
Ruhlandt was the chair of the chemistry department from 2009 to 2014 and has worked at Syracuse University since 1993. Ruhlandt received her Dr. rer. nat., a Ph.D. equivalent, in chemistry in 1991 from the Philipps University Marburg in Germany, her home country.
• Bruno G. Hicks is provost and the vice president of academic affairs at Dalton State College in Georgia. Hicks was previously the dean of the school of education at Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts. Hicks also had various positions at the University of Maine Fort Kent, including chair of the division of education and president of faculty assembly.
Additionally, Hicks is the president, CEO and founder of an education consulting company called Oakleaf Educational Services. Hicks has a doctorate of science education from the University of Maine and a master’s degree in environmental education from Lesley College and the National Audubon Society. He received his bachelor’s in biology and environmental studies from the University of Maine Fort Kent.
• David P. Jones has been the vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Minnesota State University, Mankato, since 2012. Some of his previous positions include the vice president for student affairs and executive director of housing and residential communities at the Univeristy of Alabama, and the assistant director of housing and residential education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Jones has a Ph.D. in educational policy, planning and leadership from the College of William and Mary and a master’s of arts in education degree in community counseling from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Jones is a SUNY Oswego alumnus and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education.
• Peter Nwosu is the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and student success at Herbert H. Lehman College within the CUNY system. Nwosu was previously the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Clark Atlanta University. Before that, Nwosu was a tenured professor of communication studies and served as the department’s chair at California State University, Sacramento.
He was also the associate vice president for academic affairs, planning, and assessment and special assistant to the president for institutional planning at Tennessee State University in Nashville. Nwosu has a Ph.D. in communication studies from Howard University in Washington, D.C.
