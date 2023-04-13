SUNY Oswego president candidates

Pictured are the five candidates for the open president spot at SUNY Oswego. From top left to bottom right are: Mary C. ToaleKarin Ruhlandt, Bruno G. Hicks, David P. Jones and Peter Nwosu.

 

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego is in the final stages of its presidential search process, with five candidates vying for the role. 

According to Oswego’s presidential search website, the College Council will recommend three of the five candidates to the SUNY chancellor, John B. King Jr. From there, the chancellor and members of his team will interview and vet the candidates before recommending one finalist to the SUNY Board of Trustees by the end of April. 

