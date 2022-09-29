Sean O'Loughlin

Composer Sean O’Loughlin’s “Pointillism for Piano Trio” will make its world premiere played by the Finger Lakes Trio at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Hall ballroom. The concert opens this season of the SUNY Oswego Music Department’s Ke-Nekt’ Chamber Music Series.

The Finger Lakes Trio consists of violinist Sonya Williams, principal cellist Heidi Hoffman, and pianist Robert Auler. Auler is also a music professor at SUNY Oswego and the host of this event, which opens this season for the SUNY Oswego Music Department’s Ke-Nekt’ Chamber Music Series. 

