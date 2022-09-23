Shaun Laurinaitis

SUNY Oswego senior meteorology major Shaun Laurinaitis spent his summer taking advantage of SUNY Oswego’s extensive internship opportunities, including serving as a summer fellow for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego senior meteorology major and mathematics and astronomy minor Shaun Laurinaitis spent his summer taking advantage of SUNY Oswego’s extensive internship opportunities, including serving as a summer fellow for the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research (CIGLR) under mentor Jia Wang of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Encouraged to apply for the fellowship by SUNY Oswego meteorology faculty member Scott Steiger, Laurinaitis eagerly awaited his acceptance. 

