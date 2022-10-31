It's On Us day

Pictured at the It’s On Oz table at SUNY Oswego Friday are Title IX intern Kaleah Weston-Allen, left, and Danielle Gillett, Services to Aid Families victim advocate.

 Annika Wickham photo

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego celebrated It’s On Us day on Friday as a way to highlight sexual assault and interpersonal violence prevention on campus.

The tabling event was held from noon to 4 p.m. in the Marano Campus Center and gave members of the campus community the opportunity to pledge to stop sexual assault and get free It’s On Us T-shirts and other merchandise including stickers and pins.

