SUNY History Curicculum

SUNY Oswego history faculty members Bill Murphy and Gwen Kay attended a National Endowment for the Humanities seminar examining and planning for the future of history education.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — While historians spend much of their time teaching in the classroom, researching in archives and writing, SUNY Oswego history faculty members Gwen Kay and Bill Murphy joined 14 other SUNY scholars in the Adirondacks as part of a federally funded effort to re-imagine the U.S. history curriculum at Oswego and across the SUNY system.

Through a Humanities Initiative grant funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, these scholars spent nearly a week in late July at SUNY Cortland’s Camp Huntington, a National Historic Landmark site on Raquette Lake. The grant supported costs for attendance.

Recommended for you