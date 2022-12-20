SUNY Oswego gather maple sap

SUNY Oswego students gathered 150 gallons of maple sap from trees in early 2022, in a project that culminated in bringing fresh maple syrup into dining halls.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s menu of sustainability activities once again earned recognition in Princeton Review’s “Guide to Green Colleges.”

SUNY Oswego is among 455 colleges in the United States and around the world to receive high rankings in administrator and student surveys on such factors as influence of sustainability issues on academic and campus experiences, administrator and student support for environmental awareness and conservation efforts, and the level of environmental issue support on campus.

