Hewitt Construction

Hewitt Hall at SUNY Oswego is still under construction, and college officials anticipate construction to be fully completed by January 2024.

 Abigail Connolly photo

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego has experienced “tremendous delays” in getting the materials and building supplies needed to continue and complete construction projects on campus. 

Having multiple projects occur at the same time has caused some minor issues because they were not meant to happen at the same time, according to Mitch Fields, SUNY Oswego’s associate vice president for facilities services.

