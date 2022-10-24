Daniel Baldassarre

SUNY Oswego assistant professor of biological sciences Daniel Baldassarre provided bird migration data to support the new Bird Migration Explorer digital interactive platform launched by the National Audubon Society and nine partner organizations.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — When the National Audubon Society was looking for data for its new digital platform on bird migration, they reached out to SUNY Oswego assistant professor of biological sciences Daniel Baldassarre. 

His input supported the new Bird Migration Explorer, a digital platform that hosts migration data for 458 bird species that breed in the United States and Canada.

