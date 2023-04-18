OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego was awarded a $35,000 grant for a year-long project to help build a minor in environmental humanities and visual media.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand D-N.Y., on Tuesday announced over $1.3 million in grants distributed by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), which will strengthen humanities projects and organizations across upstate New York.
The money will help SUNY Oswego explore the viability of environmental humanities and visual media program as a minor. The NEH grants fund educational programs, resources, curricula, and other projects that advance teaching and learning in the humanities at U.S. colleges and universities.
The federal funding also provides significant support for advanced research and writing projects by humanities scholars at institutions of higher education. New York’s awards will support research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities.
“New York’s research and educational institutions are some of the best in the world,” said Gillibrand in a press release. “This funding will help them do even more critical work advancing the humanities and teaching young people. I’m proud to be delivering this funding today and I’ll keep working to bring federal resources home to our colleges and universities.”
New York was awarded over $4.8 million for 27 NEH grants across the state, including over $1.3 million in upstate New York. New York’s NEH awards account for over 13% of the total funding awarded to humanities projects across the country.
“From Albany to Niagara, this vital investment in educational programs and organizations across upstate New York will not only promote research and learning in the humanities, but also promote job creation and economic growth,” said Schumer in a press release.
