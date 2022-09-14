SUNY Top College

SUNY Oswego continued among top public colleges in the North according to the U.S. News and World Report’s “2023 Best Regional Universities in the North.” Hands-on learning and research opportunities, such as work conducted by biological sciences faculty member Daniel Baldassarre (holding birds), are among the many academic strengths of the college. Shown with him are students, from left, Brooke Goodman, Denis Ramos and Shyla Luna.

 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego continues to rank high among top public colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s “2023 Best Regional Universities in the North,” according to the publication released on Sept. 12.

SUNY Oswego came in at No. 54 overall in the Northeast, and among the top 12 in public colleges. The region includes public and private colleges throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware.

