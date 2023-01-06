Al Roker returns

Al Roker describes weather on the West Coast Friday morning on NBC’s “Today” show. The SUNY Oswego alumnus had been off the air since mid-November when he was hospitalized for blood clots. Friday, Roker returned to television and in an interview said his medical issues had been life-threatening and required major surgery.

 Photo provided

Two months after being sidelined by life-threatening health issues, Al Roker is back to work as co-host and weatherman of NBC’s “Today” show.

The SUNY Oswego alumnus received a round of applause from the crew and hugs and kisses from co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as he walked onto the set at Studio 1A Friday morning wearing a three-piece suit and flashing a big grin.

