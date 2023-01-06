Al Roker describes weather on the West Coast Friday morning on NBC’s “Today” show. The SUNY Oswego alumnus had been off the air since mid-November when he was hospitalized for blood clots. Friday, Roker returned to television and in an interview said his medical issues had been life-threatening and required major surgery.
Two months after being sidelined by life-threatening health issues, Al Roker is back to work as co-host and weatherman of NBC’s “Today” show.
The SUNY Oswego alumnus received a round of applause from the crew and hugs and kisses from co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as he walked onto the set at Studio 1A Friday morning wearing a three-piece suit and flashing a big grin.
“I’m just so thrilled to see all of you and the crew and everybody,” he said. “I’m just thrilled to be here.”
Guthrie and Kotb said the show hadn’t been the same without Roker, who was first hospitalized in mid-November for a blood clot that traveled from his leg to his lungs.
“The crowd outside has been waiting for you,” Kotb said. “They’ve been bummed every day we’ve walked out there. They’re like, ‘Where is Al?’”
“I have missed you guys so very much,” Roker responded. “You are my second family and it’s just great to be back — and wearing pants!”
The 68-year-old’s hospital stay forced him to miss co-hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.
He was released on Thanksgiving but returned to the hospital at the end of November due to complications. Roker was able to leave the hospital again on Dec. 8.
“Home!” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.”
The post included a photo of Roker wearing an Oswego State shirt and jacket, as well as a photo of him with his family.
During an interview Friday on “Today,” Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, revealed that doctors had to play medical whack-a-mole to figure out what was wrong with him and that his condition was life-threatening.
“He is a living, breathing miracle,” Roberts said. “He really is.”
Roker said there were “two complicating things” he had been dealing with. One was blood clots that developed after he had COVID-19 in September. The other was serious internal bleeding.
“I lost half my blood,” he said. “They were trying to figure out where it was.”
During surgery, doctors discovered two bleeding ulcers. They also had to resection his colon, remove his gallbladder and redo his duodenum, the first part of the small intestine that connects to the stomach.
“I went in for one operation, I got four free,” Roker said. “So I got that going for me.”
It was a difficult experience for Roker, who said he had never been in a medical intensive care unit before.
Roker, who underwent gastric bypass surgery decades ago, has undergone several surgeries in the last few years, including knee and hip replacements.
In 2020, he had shoulder replacement surgery and was also off the air for two weeks that year due to prostate cancer.
Friday, he credited his wife and his medical team at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical Center for his recovery.
“She is the main reason I’m still here,” he said of his wife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.