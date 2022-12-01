“Today” show weatherman and SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker has been hospitalized again after being released from a hospital recently following treatment for blood clots.
Roker’s co-host, Hoda Kotb, announced that he was back in the hospital due to some complications and is in “very good” care.
“He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,” Kotb said during the Thursday morning broadcast. “Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love and support and well wishes.”
Roker announced back in November that he had been hospitalized for a blood clot in his leg that traveled to his lungs.
“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”
A blood clot in a person’s large veins, usually the arm or leg, is called a deep vein thrombosis, and can partially or completely block blood flow through the vein, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If not treated it can move or break off and travel to the lungs.
A blood clot in the lungs, known as a pulmonary embolism, can cause death and requires immediate medical attention.
Roker had co-hosted NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade each year since 1995 but was absent this year because he was still recovering in the hospital.
Even though he missed hosting the parade, Roker was released from the hospital and returned home in time to watch some of NBC’s broadcast while sporting his SUNY Oswego shirt. He later shared a photo of himself and his family gathered for Thanksgiving dinner.
NBC and Roker have not commented on his latest hospitalization, but the 68-year-old has endured his share of health problems in recent years. He’s undergone two knee replacements and had a total hip replacement. In 2020, he had shoulder replacement surgery. He was off the air for two weeks that year for surgery for prostate cancer.
Roker has long been one of SUNY Oswego’s biggest supporters, frequently plugging the college on air and even broadcasting from campus. He graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1976 but actually began his career in broadcasting while still a student by landing a job as a weekend weatherman at WTVH-TV in Syracuse in 1974.
