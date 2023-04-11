The State University of New York (SUNY) will discontinue its COVID-19 vaccine mandate across all 64 of its campuses effective for summer classes.

“The safety of SUNY’s students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us,” said SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. in a press release. “Across SUNY we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed, but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students.”

