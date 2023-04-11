The State University of New York (SUNY) will discontinue its COVID-19 vaccine mandate across all 64 of its campuses effective for summer classes.
“The safety of SUNY’s students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us,” said SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. in a press release. “Across SUNY we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed, but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students.”
The move came after several New York lawmakers including State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, wrote letters or publicly admonished SUNY for continuing the vaccine mandate after President Joe Biden declared that the public health emergency was over.
The decision came at the recommendation of SUNY’s Public Health Expert Advisory Committee, which is composed of physicians and experts in infectious disease, public health and neuroscience. The group was convened earlier this year to collect and review data on vaccinations and trends in infection rates from newer variants. SUNY also worked with state health officials in making this decision.
“While it is reassuring to see the progress we’ve made against the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions are still very important to ensure that progress continues,” said acting New York Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald in a statement. “The department reminds people that we are fortunate to have easily accessible safe and effective vaccines.”
In January, students in the P-TECH program in Oswego County were sent letters from CiTi BOCES stating that students not vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 1 would be removed from the program.
P-TECH is a joint venture run among local high schools, SUNY campuses and tech businesses in the private sector. The program allows high school students to attend classes on a college campus, after the second year in the program, and earn an associate degree for virtually no cost to the student.
Because SUNY required in-person students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend class on campus, 10 students in Oswego County received letters stating they needed to get the vaccine or they would be removed from the program.
Naomi Himes, the public information coordinator for CiTi BOCES, indicated the majority of the 10 students who received the letter from CiTi BOCES opted to either get the vaccine or file for a religious exemption. The future of the students who received the letters in January remains unclear.
The vast majority of SUNY students are New Yorkers, and to date about 77.5% of 18–25-year-olds and 79.8% of 26–34-year-olds across the state have completed their primary series vaccination. In addition, rates of infection continue to decline across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SUNY will continuously examine COVID-19 data and update its policy as needed based on local conditions or in response to requirements imposed by federal, state, or local authorities, according to a press release. Campuses will also continue to monitor local conditions carefully and make changes as appropriate.
SUNY will strongly encourage students to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which is consistent with other viruses including influenza and mpox, formerly known as monkeypox. SUNY faculty and staff will also be encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations.
Calls to CiTi BOCES and SUNY were not immediately returned.
