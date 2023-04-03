The village of Mexico’s waste treatment plant was upgraded to operate without chemical treatment. Effluent is gravity fed below ground where it passes through an ultraviolet light disinfection system. Oswego County lawmakers are considering funding an infrastructure study that would include options for creating a countywide authority to oversee water and sewers.
OSWEGO — Lawmakers are considering funding an extensive study to examine the county’s water and sewer assets and assess how realistic it is to create a countywide infrastructure authority.
The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee will consider a resolution at its meeting today that would fund a $120,000 capital project to help understand all of the county’s existing municipal water and wastewater assets.
New York State has awarded the county $60,000 for the study. The other $60,000 in matching funds is available from the county’s Economic Development and Efficiency Fund.
The feasibility study would gather the data necessary to consider a countywide infrastructure authority. It would also help offer options for establishing an authority or other similar entity. The county has considered this possibility for overseeing water and sewers in the past.
A 2017 infrastructure analysis report commissioned by the county identified sewer system limitations as “the greatest barrier to future economic growth, creation of jobs, and expansion of the tax base in Oswego County.”
But infrastructure development has taken on increased urgency with the announcement last year by Micron that it planned to invest billions of dollars in building a massive semiconductor manufacturing plant in Clay. The news set off a land rush in southern Oswego and northern Onondaga counties, and economic development and elected officials have scrambled to prepare for the anticipated influx of businesses and residents.
While municipal water has seen patchwork growth into more rural areas of the county, sewer infrastructure has remained largely nonexistent outside Fulton, Oswego and villages located across the county.
And lack of investment in infrastructure has proven to be a problem as well. For example, the city of Oswego suffered from persistent unpermitted sewer overflows, forcing the city to enter into a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency
and the DEC. It took the city a decade and tens of millions of dollars to resolve the issues with its aging system.
For years, lack of sewers also hurt development at the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park and the Oswego County Airport, which also lacked water. It was just a few years ago that both sites received water and sewers.
Sewer and water development has picked up steam in the last decade, but it has mostly been done in a piecemeal fashion.
Hastings experienced enough population growth that it is expanding the capacity of its treatment plant there. Pulaski is looking into expanding its system, as is the village of Phoenix. And Schroeppel is exploring building its own treatment plant to support further growth in the area.
A project in Scriba is underway to build a new waste treatment plant that will serve the nuclear power plants in the town and close to 1,000 residents. And the town of Oswego is working on a project to extend sewer service from the city of Oswego.
If approved by the Economic Development and Planning Committee, the study would still have to be OK’d by the full legislature.
