Study to cost $120,000

The village of Mexico’s waste treatment plant was upgraded to operate without chemical treatment. Effluent is gravity fed below ground where it passes through an ultraviolet light disinfection system. Oswego County lawmakers are considering funding an infrastructure study that would include options for creating a countywide authority to oversee water and sewers.

 File photo

OSWEGO — Lawmakers are considering funding an extensive study to examine the county’s water and sewer assets and assess how realistic it is to create a countywide infrastructure authority.

The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee will consider a resolution at its meeting today that would fund a $120,000 capital project to help understand all of the county’s existing municipal water and wastewater assets.

