PULASKI — Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R, C, I-Pulaski) announced recently that the Stone Soup Pulaski luncheon was a huge success. 

The luncheon enabled United Way of Greater Oswego County to directly assist food programs in the Pulaski community with more than $3,700 in monetary donations in addition to non-perishable food donations. 

Tags

Recommended for you