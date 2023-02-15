OSWEGO — Oswego City School District’s next budget for the 2023-2024 school year will include additional funding for science, technology, engineering and math programs for students.
The district’s Board of Education agreed Monday to include $60,000 to institute three new STEM programs for students in elementary, middle and high school.
The funding would go to jumpstart Project Lead The Way, a robotics program, as well as an eSports program.
Project Lead The Way is a program that creates “an engaging, hands-on classroom environment that empowers students to develop the in-demand knowledge and skills they need to thrive,” according to the nonprofit’s website. PLTW can be integrated into existing courses or turned into extracurricular activities. The program is divided into different pathways and provides teachers with training resources and support. The pathways listed by the organization are computer science, engineering and biomedical science.
Outgoing OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said Monday PLTW would be implemented at the elementary school level if voters approve the district’s spending plan during the budget vote in May.
“Students would learn to build small machines, use math to create objects, and learn a little bit of coding,” Calvin said. “The objective is to get students at an early age interested in STEM.”
Board Vice President Tom Ciappa said this potential addition to the district’s educational offerings would help fulfill the “aiming to inspire” portion of the district’s mission.
“The closer to elementary level that we can get this type of education, especially the interactive component, is very valuable for students,” he said.
Calvin noted the Center for Instruction Technology and Innovation, Oswego County’s BOCES, could pay up to 80% of the costs incurred with PLTW. Executive Director of Business and Finance Nancy Squairs said BOCES boards across the state are able to match 80% of costs for programs. In this case, OCSD would receive that reimbursement during the 2024-2025 school year.
The district is also set to fund an extracurricular robotics program for Oswego Middle School and an eSports extracurricular offering for Oswego High School students.
“This funding can grow each year,” Calvin said. “The goal is to add more STEM instruction for students.”
Board member Pamela Dowd said the district has been “behind the eight ball” on its STEM offerings for students.
